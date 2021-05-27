Reply Stays at the Top of the List: Reply - Digital Experience is the Largest Agency and Company Group in the BVDW Internet Agency Ranking
For the third year in a row, the Reply - Digital Experience agency and group of companies topped the revenue ranking of the Bundesverband Digitale Wirtschaft (BVDW). The achieved fee turnover of 145.8 million euros in 2020 means a growth in turnover of 5.23 percent for Reply - Digital Experience. The number of employees across Germany of the companies belonging to the agency and group of companies increased by almost 70 to 1,027 people compared to the previous year.www.marketscreener.com