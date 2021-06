SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. Caffyns PLC, up 12% at 449.00 pence, 12-month range 220.00p-469.00p. The car dealer posts sharp rise in annual profit. For year ended March 31, pretax profit jumps to GBP1.4 million from GBP103,000 last year but revenue falls to GBP165.1 million from GBP195.8 million. "Our showrooms were allowed to reopen in mid-April 2021 so we have started the new financial year with a sense of optimism, although we are mindful that the future course of the covid-19 pandemic remains uncertain," company says.