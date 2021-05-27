Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

3 Officers Shot in Flower Mound While Responding to Call About Suicidal Person

By Kelli Smith
Officer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS-UPDATED at 11:06 p.m. with more detail. Flower Mound police are trying to make contact with a man inside a house who shot three officers who were responding to a call about a suicidal person there, the department said. Paramedics cleared one of the officers at the scene, while the...

www.officer.com
Flower Mound, TXklif.com

Three Flower Mound Police Officers Have Been Shot

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) Flower Mound – Three Flower Mound Police officers have been shot while responding to a call about a suicidal person just after 7PM in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive. When police arrived a man reportedly opened fire on them. Three officers were hit. Two were taken to...
Flower Mound, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Identified After 3 Flower Mound Officers Wounded in Overnight Standoff

Three police officers OK, recovering after barricaded man opens fire, triggering 10-hour standoff in Flower Mound. Bryan Hucabee, 60, of Flower Mound, charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Neighbors were evacuated from their homes overnight after gunman fired multiple shots at a police robot.
Texas StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Texas shooting: 3 police officers hurt during standoff in Flower Mound neighborhood

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — Three Texas police officers are recovering from their injuries after gunfire erupted during a standoff in Flower Mound, authorities said. According to KXAS and WFAA, the standoff began about 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday and was still ongoing Thursday morning outside a Termaine Drive home. The Flower Mound Police Department said a suicidal man, who was the only person inside the home, opened fire, injuring three of the responding officers.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Flower Mound Police Investigate Person with a Gun

Flower Mound Police responded at 8:37 a.m. today, May 29, to 911 calls reporting a person with a gun in the 3100 block of Skillern Road. The 911 callers stated there was an adult male pointing a firearm at people in and around Post Oak Park. Officers initially responded to the park area but were then informed that the subject was outside Flower Mound Fire Station #7, which is located at 2777 Skillern Rd. Officers located the subject as he was attempting to enter the fire station.
Flower Mound, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Police update charges, release names of officers injured in Flower Mound standoff

Authorities have updated charges against the man accused of shooting three officers and starting a 10-hour standoff with police and FBI SWAT teams at his Flower Mound home. Bryan Hucabee, 60, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant for the three police officers he shot, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, a second-degree felony, for an offense against his wife that occurred before police arrived, according to a news release.
Flower Mound, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Man arrested in Flower Mound on Saturday after police say he pointed gun at officers

Flower Mound Police responded at 8:37 a.m. Saturday to 911 calls reporting a person with a gun in the 3100 block of Skillern Road. The 911 callers stated there was an adult male pointing a firearm at people in and around Post Oak Park. Officers initially responded to the park area but were then informed that the subject was outside Flower Mound Fire Station #7, which is located at 2777 Skillern Road. Officers located the subject as he was attempting to enter the fire station.
Wilmington, DEwhmi.com

Three Wilmington police officers rushed to hospital after being shot while responding to call

(WILMINGTON, Del.) -- Three Wilmington police officers were shot while responding to a call in Delaware's largest city on Wednesday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on North Market Street in Wilmington's Brandywine village neighborhood. The injured officers were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to a press release from the Wilmington Police Department.
Flower Mound, TXfox4news.com

Flower Mound officers shot during standoff continuing to recover, doing well

FLOWER MOUND, Texas - Flower Mound police said the three officers who were hit by gunfire Wednesday night are all doing well as they continue their recovery. The officers have been identified as Sgt. Adam Quintana, who has 14 years of service, Sgt. John Styne-Burns, who has 13 years of service, and Officer Gregory Hall, who has four years of service.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Brixton: Police officers attacked while responding to shooting and stabbing in south London

Police were pelted with objects after attending the scene of a suspected shooting and stabbing in Brixton.Emergency services, including armed officers, attended Moorland Road at 9.37pm on Wednesday where a man, in his mid-20s was found suffering from what is thought to be gunshot wounds and stab injuries.A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.At the scene, officers were approached by a large group of people and objects were thrown towards them, the Met police said in a statement released on Thursday morning.Videos posted to social media show a heavy police presence in Brixton and officers marching down the street holding riot shields.The victim was taken to hospital and his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening, but may be “life-changing”, the force said.The Met confirmed that officers from the Territorial Support Group, a special unit that respond to high-risk incidents, attended and worked to disperse crowds of people.No officers are believed to have sustained any serious injuries. A crime scene is in place and a police presence remains in the area.Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7951/02Jun.
Jacksonville, FLGazette

Lone officer responding to 'shots fired' call surrounded and attacked by mob, video shows

A Florida police officer responding alone to a "shots fired" call was surrounded and attacked by a mob after arriving on the scene, police said. "Our police officer was actually responding to a report of gunshots, shots being fired, so equate that to a potential active shooter situation," said Steve Zona, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police in Jacksonville. "When he got down there to try and get people to disperse, one of the people from the crowd actually attacked our police officer."