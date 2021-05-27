3 Officers Shot in Flower Mound While Responding to Call About Suicidal Person

Police were pelted with objects after attending the scene of a suspected shooting and stabbing in Brixton.Emergency services, including armed officers, attended Moorland Road at 9.37pm on Wednesday where a man, in his mid-20s was found suffering from what is thought to be gunshot wounds and stab injuries.A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.At the scene, officers were approached by a large group of people and objects were thrown towards them, the Met police said in a statement released on Thursday morning.Videos posted to social media show a heavy police presence in Brixton and officers marching down the street holding riot shields.The victim was taken to hospital and his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening, but may be “life-changing”, the force said.The Met confirmed that officers from the Territorial Support Group, a special unit that respond to high-risk incidents, attended and worked to disperse crowds of people.No officers are believed to have sustained any serious injuries. A crime scene is in place and a police presence remains in the area.Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7951/02Jun.