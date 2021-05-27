Cancel
Economy

China central bank grants some banks higher quota for FX loans - sources

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese regulators granted some banks a higher quota for foreign currency-denominated loans that they lend to domestic clients, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. China's central bank has raised some commercial banks' cross-border financial leverage ratio to 2 from 0.8, according to a...

www.marketscreener.com
