Silver prices are holding in a tight range near $27.54 - $28.10 however, weakness in the US dollar is likely to support precious metals. Silver prices are still trading higher from the recent low of $23.785 registered on Mar. 31. The dollar index future continued to trade near 90.00 from last six trading session and sharply lower from 93.47 registered on Mar. 31. Weakness in US bond yield is also supportive for precious metals. US 10-year bond yield is currently trading near 1.593 which is sharply lower from the last 1.692.