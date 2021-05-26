newsbreak-logo
Ultra-low doses of inhaled nanobodies effective against COVID-19 in hamsters

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH, May 26, 2021 – In a paper published today in Science Advances, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine showed that inhalable nanobodies targeting the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can prevent and treat severe COVID-19 in hamsters. This is the first time the nanobodies–which are similar to monoclonal antibodies but smaller in size, more stable and cheaper to produce–were tested for inhalation treatment against coronavirus infections in a pre-clinical model.

