Wildfire monitoring and prevention: Science, innovation and cross-border cooperation

Global tax software provider Sovos has released research regarding Italy’s VAT regulation changes, introducing a new method of reporting cross-border invoices. When Italy introduced its mandatory e-invoicing system, cross-border invoices weren’t included in the scope of the reform. To introduce the mandate, Italy asked the European Council for a derogation from the VAT Directive and the country was granted permission for the introduction of a mandatory clearance system for domestic transactions performed between Italian taxpayers. It’s possible all invoices handled under Italian law, both domestic and cross-border, were in the plans of the Agenzia delle Entrate all along. If so, it seems the idea to introduce far-reaching continuous transaction controls (CTCs) was never abandoned.