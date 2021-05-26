Wildfire monitoring and prevention: Science, innovation and cross-border cooperation
The regions of Puglia and Epirus (Greece) now have new innovative tools for fire danger prevention and operational fire-fighting decisions. The major achievements of the project Ofidia 2 – Operational Fire Danger preventIon plAtform 2 funded by the European Territorial Cooperation Operational Programme “Greece-Italy 2014 – 2020”, were presented and discussed on May 25, 2021 during the final online workshop titled “Wildfire monitoring and prevention: science, innovation and cross-border cooperation towards informed decisions for firefighting”.scienmag.com