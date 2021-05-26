newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wildfire monitoring and prevention: Science, innovation and cross-border cooperation

scienmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regions of Puglia and Epirus (Greece) now have new innovative tools for fire danger prevention and operational fire-fighting decisions. The major achievements of the project Ofidia 2 – Operational Fire Danger preventIon plAtform 2 funded by the European Territorial Cooperation Operational Programme “Greece-Italy 2014 – 2020”, were presented and discussed on May 25, 2021 during the final online workshop titled “Wildfire monitoring and prevention: science, innovation and cross-border cooperation towards informed decisions for firefighting”.

scienmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Weather Forecasts#Data Infrastructure#Regional Development#Environmental Management#Data Management#The Cmcc Foundation#Forest Directorate#Arif Lrb#Ofidia#Puglia Civil Protection#Treetalkers#The Civil Protection#Fireaware#Fire Corps Of Epirus#Bari#Civil Protection Section#Lecce#Ofidia#University Of Salento
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Country
Greece
Related
Industrybrytfmonline.com

Aveiro Science and Innovation Park grows in September

New construction aimed at saving the sea and energy will start after summer. The complex includes a hundred companies and is almost full. Construction of a new building in the Science and Innovation Park (PCI) begins in September, located on the outskirts of the municipalities of Aveiro and Alhavo. The information was published yesterday by João Veloso, Vice President of the University of Aveiro (UA), in an online broadcast of an integrated JN in celebration of the newspaper’s 133 years anniversary.
Environmentenergycentral.com

Nuclear techniques to monitor and prevent plastic pollution

The International Atomic Energy Agency has created a new program, NUclear TEChnology for Controlling Plastic Pollution (NUTEC Plastics), to address the global environmental impact of plastic pollution in oceans. It uses nuclear technology to monitor pollution and also to decrease the volume of plastic waste by using irradiation to complement traditional plastic recycling methods.
Environmentsmartcitiesworld.net

Citizen science air quality monitoring project launched in Brussels

Brussels has launched what claims to be Europe’s largest citizen science project on air quality. CurieuzenAir will mobilise thousands of citizens to map the air quality levels across the Brussels-Capital Region with professional guidance by scientists. The launch coincides with the lead-up to the EU Green Week 2021 (31 May-4...
Drinksmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how innovation comes to wineries: the wine sector opens up to science and technology

The first evidence we have of the wine production dates back to the Neolithic. Specifically, the oldest evidence of its production and consumption dates from the year 5,400 BC and it is a vessel that contained a reddish residue that historians labeled as wine. Since then, the cultivation of the grapes, the fermentation of the wine, the maturation, the bottling and each of the processes that are part of its production have evolved giving rise to important wine families and denominations.
Healththe-riotact.com

New prescription monitoring system aims to prevent doctor shopping

The ACT will be one of the first jurisdictions to roll out a national prescription monitoring system to reduce the growing harms associated with pharmaceutical abuse while preventing patients from ‘doctor shopping’ for prescription drugs. Called Canberra Script, the new system provides real-time alerts and notifications back to medical practitioners...
Technologythepaypers.com

Italy introduces new method of reporting cross-border invoices, Sovos

Global tax software provider Sovos has released research regarding Italy’s VAT regulation changes, introducing a new method of reporting cross-border invoices. When Italy introduced its mandatory e-invoicing system, cross-border invoices weren’t included in the scope of the reform. To introduce the mandate, Italy asked the European Council for a derogation from the VAT Directive and the country was granted permission for the introduction of a mandatory clearance system for domestic transactions performed between Italian taxpayers. It’s possible all invoices handled under Italian law, both domestic and cross-border, were in the plans of the Agenzia delle Entrate all along. If so, it seems the idea to introduce far-reaching continuous transaction controls (CTCs) was never abandoned.
Businesspronewsreport.com

DATAx21: Leading Data Innovation with Healthcare and Life Sciences Giants

(ProNewsReport Editorial):- London, United Kingdom May 20, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Draper & Dash is proud to announce its annual summit, Datax21. The Datax21 Event invites digital innovators, NHS executives, and health colleagues the opportunity to network, collaborate, and innovate with world leaders in Healthcare and Life Sciences. On the 15th...
Technologyesecurityplanet.com

How to Prevent Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Attacks

Cross-site scripting attacks (XSS) are used to steal data and hijack browsing sessions so attackers can take action on a victim’s behalf. Attackers may use this opportunity to alter web pages, post on social accounts, initiate bank transfers or make fraudulent purchases. This is accomplished by tricking applications and websites...
Public Healthboundarycreektimes.com

No-quarantine cross-border COVID-19 vaccination trip OK with Ottawa

Canadian residents are allowed to head to the United States for a COVID-19 vaccine and avoid quarantine on return if they meet some straightforward conditions, the Public Health Agency of Canada confirms. Those conditions include having a note from a licensed health-care provider in Canada that the inoculation is medically...
EconomyCoinDesk

Egypt’s Largest Bank Joins Ripple Network for Cross-Border Payments

Egypt is in the top five nations globally in terms of remittance flows from ex-pat communities. National Bank of Egypt (NBE) is to harness blockchain technology from Ripple for a remittance corridor with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Egypt's largest bank will work with financial services firm LuLu International Exchange...
EconomyBBC

Surge in Irish cross-border trade continued in March

A surge in cross-border trade in Ireland continued in March, official figures suggest. Ireland's Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show the value of goods exports from Northern Ireland (NI) to the Republic of Ireland rose by 62% from 176m euros to 285m euros. For the entire first quarter of 2021,...
Scienceaaas.org

Science, Technology, and Innovation from an Australian Perspective: An Interview with Ambassador Sinodinos

This interview was originally published in Science & Diplomacy, here. Ambassador Arthur Sinodinos has been the Australian Ambassador to the United States since February 2020. His previous roles include Australia’s Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, Senator for New South Wales in the Australian Parliament, Prime Minister’s Senior Economic Adviser, and the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff.
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

Cross border trade up in Ireland, Britain resolving trade problems

DUBLIN, Ireland: Irish officials have released figures showing cross-border trade continued to grow in March. The value of exports from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland rose by 62 percent from 176 million euros to 285 million euros, according to Ireland's Central Statistics Office (CSO). For the first quarter...
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Paris agreement: FG submits compliance interim report to UNFCCC –Environment ministry

The Federal Government says it has submitted its National Determined Contribution (NDC) Interim Report to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In a statement by Mr Saghir el Mohammed, Director Press, Ministry of Environment, on Saturday, in Abuja said the submission was part of government’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.
EnvironmentBusiness Insider

The Government of Canada invests in plastics science research to further understand environmental threats

GATINEAU, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Plastics have a big impact on our environment and ecosystems. They are polluting our rivers, lakes, and oceans, and they are harmful to wildlife and may threaten human health. The Government of Canada is committed to achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, and is working to take action to reduce plastic pollution across the country and to create a circular economy for plastics. This includes banning certain harmful single-use plastics, where warranted and supported by science. Information generated by research scientists is vital to plastics policy development and to making evidence-based decisions in our ongoing effort to protect wildlife and our waters, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and create jobs.