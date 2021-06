Like everyone else, I can’t wait for the end of this restricted pandemic life of ours. Indeed, there are going to be work-at-home aspects of this current situation that will stay with us. We are working with that reality at HFA right now. There are customer buying habits that will stay with us. I believe that our lives have changed permanently in specific areas, from our work environment to how we shop. Still, we ache for more freedom and glimpses of living pre-March of 2020, but I believe post-pandemic changes present opportunities.