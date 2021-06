The travel industry has been one of the worst-hit by the pandemic. The industry came to a complete standstill during the peak of the pandemic as countries across the globe were demanding their citizens stayed at home as lockdowns became the norm. As these measures are eased and countries give the green light for tourists to visit again, different companies in the travel sector are looking at ways to optimise revenue, outside of the traditional means (accommodations, airfare, tours, cruises and cars, all with added fees and services) that would benefit both the company and customer.