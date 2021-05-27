Thursday's Best Bet: Noble Pursuit tracks the leaders in Brooks Fields

It will be hard to come down off the high of a PGA Championship week that was one of the great majors in the modern era -- punctuated by an incredible leaked Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau video on Monday evening. So the Charles Schwab Challenge has its hands full this week. However, the field is good, the golf course is tremendous and the U.S. Open (!) is around the corner, so the post-PGA lull should be brief if not entirely non-existent.