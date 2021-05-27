Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Thursday's Best Bet: Noble Pursuit tracks the leaders in Brooks Fields

By Jarrod Horak
horseracingnation.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday’s 4th race from Canterbury Park is the Brooks Fields Stakes for three-year-olds and up traveling one mile on the turf course (Post Time 7:12 p.m. ET). #3 NOBLE PURSUIT (5-1) moved to the Robertino Diodoro barn and rattled off five straight wins this year at Turf Paradise. His last four victories were on turf including back-to-back minor stakes wins. He is sharp and versatile, and his speed ratings continue to climb.

www.horseracingnation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Bet#Race#Stalking#Wagers#The Brooks Fields Stakes#Robertino#Two Emmys#Turf Paradise#Rain Exacta#Global Golden Exacta#Front Runner#Three Year Olds#G2#Canterbury Park#Colonel Liam#Call Fitzroy#Sharp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldracingtips.com

Irish racing best bets – Leopardstown racing tips for Thursday

IRISH RACING BEST BETS – LEOPARDSTOWN RACING TIPS FOR THURSDAY. 1:55 Leopardstown – Plusvital Handicap (Div I) (3yo+ 50-80) 1m. EVERYHOURONTHEHOUR has been running well of late, winning at Dundalk back in February and finding only one too good over course and distance latest when denied by a half-length behind Indian Lilac.
SportsBetfair

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Nick Shiambouros heads to Belmont Park with two selections from the quality card... "This is tougher, but comes in to this race in great heart and has been working brilliantly down in Florida" Following Sea the big improver. Following Sea can upset short priced favourite Reinvestment Risk in this fascinating...
BaseballSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Thursday's best hitting performances

Fort Zumwalt West rallies from six-run deficit to stun Francis Howell. Priory's postseason run ends with heartbreaking loss to Kennett. CBC surges past Lindbergh in seventh for first state semifinal appearance since 2015. Byrne family tradition continues behind the plate at CBC. Fort Zumwalt South punches ticket to final four...
SportsESPN

Essential Quality probably tops in Triple Crown gray area

NEW YORK --  Three Triple Crown races, three different winners and one isn't even decided yet. More than five weeks since the Kentucky Derby and with the Belmont Stakes over, the Triple Crown season is still muddled in uncertainty. Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit could be disqualified from the Derby, making Belmont winner Essential Quality probably the best horse in what was a gray area of a Triple Crown season.
Fort Worth, TXCBS Sports

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, field grade, odds, predictions, best bets at Colonial Country Club

It will be hard to come down off the high of a PGA Championship week that was one of the great majors in the modern era -- punctuated by an incredible leaked Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau video on Monday evening. So the Charles Schwab Challenge has its hands full this week. However, the field is good, the golf course is tremendous and the U.S. Open (!) is around the corner, so the post-PGA lull should be brief if not entirely non-existent.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Santa Anita Park Results Sunday June 6th, 2021

7th-$75,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.860, 44.510, 56.570, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.080. Whatmakessammyrun122165-1½5-22-hd1-3¾F. Prat0.80. Mohawk King122442-½2-½3-12-½J. Hernandez4.80. Love My Jimmy122611-11-21-½3-2J. Valdivia, Jr.7.80. Touchdown Brown12025665-1½4-hdT. McCarthy19.20. Missy P.118324-½3-14-3½5-8T. Baze2.60. Enough Nonsense120533-½4-hd66M. Gutierrez27.50. 1 (1)Whatmakessammyrun3.602.402.10. 4 (4)Mohawk King3.602.60. 6 (6)Love My Jimmy2.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-1)...
Sportsmyfoxzone.com

Essential Quality wins Belmont Stakes

Essential Quality wore down pacesetter Hot Rod Charlie in the stretch and crossed the finish line first in the Belmont Stakes. The win was the sixth in seven career starts and gave trainer Brad Cox his first Triple Crown win. It was also vindication for the colt, who was the...
Sportstwinspires.com

Three things we learned from the 2021 Belmont Stakes

Essential Quality lived up to his name in the Big Apple on Saturday night, as the Brad Cox-trained three-year-old showed every ounce of quality to win the Belmont S. (G1). The hot favorite finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby (G1), was well supported in the betting, and eventually paid $4.60 for a $2 win wager.
Sportswdrb.com

Churchill Downs not horsing around

When it comes to a positive drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Churchill Downs is not horsing around. The track suspended trainer Bob Baffert for two years after a second sample from his Derby winner came back positive. It was a swift and significant move. Churchill needed to act decisively in this case, and it did.
Politicsgwinnettprepsports.com

Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit owner want additional urine test for Derby winner

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert and Zedan Racing Stables are asking a court to order the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to permit additional testing on urine samples taken from Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit. A hearing is set for Friday morning, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Medina Spirit tested positive...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G1 Woody Stephens Stakes: Drain the Clock

(Drain the Clock / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Drain the Clock pressed the pace early and overtook even-money favorite Jackie’s Warrior from the outside in the final furlong and prevailed by a neck in Saturday’s Grade 1, $400,000 Woody Stephens presented by Nassau County Industrial Development Agency for 3-year-olds going seven furlongs at Belmont Park.
Hobbiesracingdudes.com

Fantasy League Final: Team Welch WINS, Saratoga Slim Finishes LAST

After many ups and downs along the way, the 2020-2021 Triple Crown Fantasy League has come to a close. Team Welch prevailed with the championship, becoming the first two-time champion since the league expanded. That’s bad news for Saratoga Slim, who finished last and will be punished with a crazy outfit that he must wear on Saturday at the Breeders’ Cup.
PoliticsESPN

Bob Baffert, owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit file lawsuit against state's racing officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Trainer Bob Baffert and the owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky racing officials. They are seeking a temporary injunction they say is to prevent violation of due process rights and for custody of "remnant" samples of the colt's urine to prove that traces of the steroid betamethasone found in his system during a positive drug test did not come from an injection.
SportsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Time to retire my Bob Baffert banner

Even those who do not follow horse racing like I do have certainly heard of the horse trainer Bob Baffert, and his ongoing, shall we say, questionable practices. Churchill Downs Racetrack suspended Baffert for two years after attorneys said Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit had failed a second drug test for a banned steroid.
Delaware Statetheracingbiz.com

DELAWARE PARK PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: JUNE 9

6-7-1-5 #6 Skamania (2-1) has the early speed to lead in this starter event but may end up biding her time just off the speed of a couple of rivals to her inside. Oaklawn form should suit her well here… #7 Shatter Me (8-1) could be beneficiary if the pace heats up. Will need her running shoes on here… Speedy #1 Foggy Flight (3-1) steps up in class off Lake claim, attracts Centeno in the irons… #5 Calypso Ghost (4-1) is another with early foot, has competed with similar…
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Memorial Tournament picks, predictions, field grade, odds, best bets at Muirfield Village

The tentpole event between the PGA Championship and U.S. Open in two weeks is the 2021 Memorial Tournament at a renovated Muirfield Village. Like always, the Memorial will be hosted by Jack Nicklaus and contested among a loaded field; however, unlike last year, there will actually be loads of fans in attendance to enjoy the best in the world take on a tournament that plays somewhat like a major championship.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

DEVAMANI SCORES IN G3 MONMOUTH STAKES

Riding a Chad Brown-trained horse in a graded grass stakes certainly provides an advantage for a jockey but Nik Juarez likes to get any additional edge he can. So he ran the turf course at Monmouth Park early Saturday morning to get a feel for how it would play for the first grass races of the meet following heavy rains earlier in the week.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G1 Acorn Stakes: Search Results

(Search Results / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Search Results found herself in the Belmont Park winner’s circle and restated her case as the one of the elite 3-year-old fillies in her division, when she dug deep in the stretch to best four others of her age and gender in the 91st running of Saturday’s Grade 1, $500,000 Acorn Stakes.