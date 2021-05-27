Thursday's Best Bet: Noble Pursuit tracks the leaders in Brooks Fields
Thursday's 4th race from Canterbury Park is the Brooks Fields Stakes for three-year-olds and up traveling one mile on the turf course (Post Time 7:12 p.m. ET). #3 NOBLE PURSUIT (5-1) moved to the Robertino Diodoro barn and rattled off five straight wins this year at Turf Paradise. His last four victories were on turf including back-to-back minor stakes wins. He is sharp and versatile, and his speed ratings continue to climb.