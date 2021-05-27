The pandemic taught us a better way to do public business

At Mass General Brigham facilities, my family and I have received medical care beyond expectations. Unsatisfied with local providers, for different reasons, my entire extended family and I ended up seeking care in Boston. We all now travel over an hour for every medical appointment. At Mass General Brigham facilities, everything from customer service to medical care has been exceptional. The staff is so highly trained, including in sharing their knowledge. Being treated with dignity, as though my issues matter, makes the drive worth it. That’s why I’m supporting their plan to bring the same quality of care closer to North Grafton.