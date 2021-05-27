Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Meggitt, real estate stocks lead FTSE 250 higher; Equiniti shines

By Shivani Kumaresan Devik Jain
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzkiD_0aCzZcNX00
A woman walks past the London Stock Exchange building in the City of London, Britain, January 16 , 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British midcaps edged higher on Thursday, outperforming the blue-chip index for a third straight session led by gains in Meggitt and real estate stocks, while Equiniti Group jumped after agreeing to a take-private deal.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) rose 0.1%, with aero and defence stocks (.FTNMX502010) adding 1.7%. Meggitt (MGGT.L) gained 3.1% after UBS upgraded the stock to "neutral" from "sell".

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) traded flat, with base metal miners (.FTNMX551020) adding 2.9% and offsetting losses in oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).

The Bank of England could raise interest rates as soon as the first half of next year if the job market bounces back faster than expected, but it is more likely to wait until later in 2022, BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said.

“There is a relative dearth of economic data which could push markets in any particular direction in the coming days, although a second estimate of first quarter US GDP later on Thursday could renew focus on inflationary pressures, particularly if the already elevated number is revised upwards," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The FTSE 100 index has gained 8.8% year-to-date on optimism that speedy vaccine rollouts and constant policy support from the government would drive a stronger recovery from a pandemic-led recession.

Among other stocks, Equiniti Group (EQN.L) jumped 6.5% after the British administration services and payments specialist agreed to be taken over by a new company backed by private-equity firm Siris Capital in a 673 million pound ($949 million) deal.

Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) slipped 3.6% after the chemicals maker warned that rising metal prices could hit its cash flow.

Insurer Aviva (AV.L) rose 3.2% after it recorded steady sales performance in its life insurance business and a 4% rise in general insurance, and repeated its promise to give cash back to shareholders.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Gdp#Ftse#British#Equiniti Group#Aero#Ubs#Bp#Royal Dutch Shell#The Bank Of England#Boe#Aj Bell#Siris Capital#Insurer Aviva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ falls marginally

June 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are headed for a weaker start on Friday, with energy and gold indexes expected to drag due to weak commodity prices, after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated a sooner-than-expected tightening in its monetary policy. The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 54.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.4% lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was nearly unchanged, down 0.02% to 12,538.72 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares rise on tech boost, Afterpay soars

June 18 (Reuters) - Australian stocks rose on Friday, as a rally among technology firms following an upbeat performance among U.S. peers overnight offset losses in mining shares, with heavyweight Afterpay jumping more than 7%. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.4% to 7,387 points by 0047 GMT, and eyed...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Consumer staples, healthcare stocks boost FTSE 100

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 15 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in consumer staples and healthcare stocks, though domestically focused mid-cap shares lagged as the UK government delayed plans to fully lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
BusinessBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Edges Higher On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary John Glen said in a statement he is starting to see green shoots of economic recovery. The U.K. unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points quarterly to 4.7 percent in three months to April as expected, official data showed earlier today. The employment rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 75.2 percent as the economy began to reopen.
StocksBusiness Insider

Stock Alert: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Down 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) are slipping nearly 5% on Tuesday morning. The company announced that it has priced a secondary offering of 7 million shares at $184 per share. ARE is currently trading at $184.92, down $8.61 or 4.45%, on the NYSE. The company...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Shell gushes higher; travel & leisure stocks fall

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,152.73 in afternoon trade on Monday. Shell gushed higher following a report it is considering the sale of its Texas shale assets. IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said: "Plans from Royal Dutch Shell to potentially sell their Permian Basin holdings could bring a windfall for shareholders, yet it also does highlight how those seeking exposure to higher energy prices will invariably look towards small caps."
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
TrafficTelegraph

FTSE maintains pandemic high but travel stocks lag

Oil majors tracked rising crude prices on Monday to push to the top of the FTSE 100, helping markets to reach a fresh pandemic high. Royal Dutch Shell ended as the best performer on the benchmark, adding 34p to £13.93, followed closely by BP, which gained 6.1p to 330.4p. On the FTSE 250, Tullow Oil led the risers as it added 5.2p to reach 64.8p, its highest level since December 2019. It came as oil prices bounced amid an improved outlook for worldwide fuel demand, with Brent crude reaching $73.64 per barrel – the highest level since April 2019.
Real Estatenerej.com

Real estate futures? Look to the stock market - by Daniel Calano

There are a lot of questions, and many opinions, regarding real estate in a post COVID life. Journalists opine; analysts study statistics; pollsters take samples; developers hire supply demand consultants, and so on. In my opinion, we can all learn something from the stock market. There, you have hundreds of millions of people showing you the way, every day, by the simple action of buying and selling stocks. No need for random polls here. Let me demonstrate.
Stockstickerreport.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.82% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,022,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

11 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) stock increased by 24.51% to $3.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $209.9 million. Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) stock rose 17.72% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million. China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) stock moved upwards...
Stocksgranthshala.com

FTSE 100 edges higher as mining and travel stocks gain

London’s FTSE 100 rose higher on Tuesday, helped by mining, travel and leisure stocks, as investors brushed off concerns about delays in lifting the UK’s social distancing rules. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 per cent, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.1 per cent,...
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 lifted by miners, travel stocks; earnings shine

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in miners and travel and leisure stocks, while upbeat earnings from Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) and British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) further lifted sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3%, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index...
StocksUS News and World Report

European Shares at Fresh Peaks as Travel, Real Estate Stocks Lead

(Reuters) -European stocks hit new highs on Tuesday, lifted by travel and real estate shares, but weak German industrial output data and doubts over Britain lifting restrictions later this month capped gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.1% higher after notching a record high earlier in the session, with...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Paragon Banking gains; Hochschild loses its shine

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.1% at 22,925.70 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. Paragon Banking surged to the top of the index after the buy-to-let specialist lender posted higher interim profits and announced a £40m share buyback as the housing market recovered from the Covid pandemic. Watches of Switzerland gained...
Marketsaustintxhomesales.com

AmericansSee Real Estate as a Better Investment Than Stocks or Gold

In an article on the current real estate market, Gallup reports: “Gallup usually finds that Americans regard real estate as the best long-term investment among several options — seeing it as superior to stocks, gold, savings accounts and bonds. This year, 41% choose real estate as the best investment, up from 35% a year ago, with stocks a distant second.”
Stockskalkinemedia.com

Real Estate & Technology Shares Pushed British Equities Marginally Higher

US Markets: Broader indices in the United States traded on a mixed note - particularly, the S&P 500 index traded 7.61 points or 0.18 per cent lower at 4,222.28, Dow Jones Industrial Average Index dipped by 115.70 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 34,640.69, and the technology benchmark index Nasdaq Composite traded higher at 13,836.69, up by 22.20 points or 0.16 per cent against the previous day close (at the time of writing - 11:50 AM ET).
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares inch higher as gold stocks shine; NZ rises

June 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, helped by gold miners, although the gains were capped by weakness in other mining stocks and a subdued finish on Wall Street overnight. The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.3% to 7,302.3, after having closed slightly lower on Monday.