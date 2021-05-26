Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Tackling the Asian Carp Invasion with a First-Time Bowfisherman

By Will Brantley
Field & Stream
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuss Smith is standing below Barkley Dam wearing black skinny jeans with the cuffs rolled up above a pair of cowboy boots. But he’s wearing a camo cap, too, and holding a bowfishing rig while watching for carp. And really, the skinny jeans aren’t what makes him stand out among the dozen other bowfishermen lined along the same shoreline. It’s his perfect shooting form. There are a lot of arrows being flung here, most of them missing, but none of the others miss with more class than Russ. He carefully anchors every shot, positioning his bow arm and elbow perfectly and bending slightly at the waist. It’s deliberate—artful, even.

www.fieldandstream.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Carp#Bighead Carp#Silver Carp#Fried Fish#Dead Fish#Raw Fish#Asian Carp Invasion#Field Stream#Bowfishing#Feradyne Outdoors#Carp Eggs#Invasive Carp Shooting#Fishing Line#Catfish#Arrows#Hunting#Braided Line#Cowboy Boots#Kentucky Lake#Night Crawlers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Gold
News Break
Pets
Related
Hobbieskentuckymonthly.com

Fishing with Carp

Disturbing rumors are circulating in some fishing circles that the bass fishing at Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley isn’t what it used to be. The reason: Asian carp. It’s no secret that the invasive silver and big head carp are a problem. (The silver carp are the jumpers.) They’re in the lakes, and in all likelihood, they aren’t going away. And although both state and federal fish and wildlife officials are working hard to combat and control the carp problem, options are limited.
AnimalsGreensburg Daily News

Spaulding Outdoors: First arrival in cicada invasion

May 22, I had my first bug-eyed invader perched on my screen door. The emergence of the 17-year cyclic cicada hatch had begun. Here in Southern Rush County, you can detect a distant “buzz” in the wooded areas, but not near like the crescendo of the last major emergence at Brown County State Park.
Columbus, OHKnox Pages

Memorial Day weekend is a great time to get out the bait & tackle

COLUMBUS -- Fishing isn't just a great way to spend time with friends and family outdoors, it's also an inexpensive and ethical way to eat fresh, wild-caught fish. The Division of Wildlife manages the fisheries of 124,000 acres of inland water, 7,000 miles of streams, 2 1/4 million acres of Lake Erie, and Ohio's portion of 481 miles of the Ohio River.
AnimalsCapital Journal

Considering Carp

There’s an encounter each spring that reminds me of how lucky we are to have ugly fish. They don’t glisten in gold like walleyes, sparkle with silver like a white bass, or even bring up the base of the podium like a smallmouth bass bedecked in bronze. Instead, they fight hard, provide fast action, and often remind us of the basics of angling and where many of us got our start.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Asian carp species to receive new name

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is preparing to change the name of a prominent fish species. The department says Asian carp is getting a new name to highlight how good it tastes. Asian carp is seen as an invasive species, and officials hope changing...
HobbiesDaily Gazette

Outdoor Journal: Bass are biting, and carp are spawning

For the past couple of weeks, my wife and I have been going to McDonald’s, getting a take-out lunch and taking a 15-minute drive to the Saratoga boat launch. Most boats there were bass boats, which doesn’t surprise me — the bass are biting. Hopefully, they will throw them back...
Alice, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Lake Findley in Alice gets stocked with catfish, carp

ALICE, Texas — Lake Findley sits north of Alice and is now home to 100 trophy sized catfish. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocked the lake with all those catfish along with about 1,000 carp. The carp are supposed to help get rid of some invasive grasses there. The...
Washington StatePosted by
stevenbhow

Fly Fishing for Carp in Washington State

My first encounter with a carp on a fly rod was actually in the early 90's in Northern California while casting in the California Delta. I hadn't been fly fishing very long at that time and had just bought a higher end Orvis fly rod and reel outfit. This was a huge step up from the $20 Eagle Claw fly rod and Martin reel I had been using.
WildlifeTexarkana Gazette

Facial recognition for fish? Researchers battle Asian carp

CHICAGO — There may come a day on the Illinois River when a fish swims up a chute, slides through a scanner, and, after being recognized as a feared silver carp, is sorted and removed, eventually ending up in a carp burger on your dinner plate. Keeping invasive carp out...
Hobbiestravelexperta.com

5 Tips for First Time Campers

When camping for the first time, it can be overwhelming thinking of everything you have to bring with you. Some things can be easily overlooked. To avoid mistakes, here are five tips for first-time campers. Familiarize Yourself with Camping Gear. Save hours trying to set up a tent by practicing...
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Locals get big haul of carp

On June 4, a group of Pierre T.F. Riggs High School students brought in a fairly big haul of carp on the Missouri River. Jacob Mayer, Luke Leingang, Hayden Shaffer, Blake Judson and Michael Jackley caught 119 buffalo carp while bowfishing. They had to take two separate trips back to the dock because they filled up the boat with fish. The boys shot the fish between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday night into Saturday morning. According to Mayer, there were so many carp because of the annual buffalo carp spawn that happens once a year for two days.
Posted by
Newsweek

Giant 23-Foot-Long Anaconda Startles Tourists Swimming in River

A giant anaconda, measuring around 23 feet in length, startled two divers after it was spotted slithering through long grass on a river bank within arms reach of the men. Video shows the lengthy snake writhing through the undergrowth along the Formoso river in Bonito, in the central-southern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, bordering Paraguay and Bolivia.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The company behind the viral fish tube — or salmon cannon — has a new project: Keeping Asian carp out of Lake Michigan using facial recognition technology

There may come a day on the Illinois River when a fish swims up a chute, slides through a scanner, and, after being recognized as a feared silver carp, is sorted and removed, eventually ending up in a carp burger on your dinner plate. Keeping invasive carp out of the Great Lakes has involved a series of less-than-silver bullets — from commercial fishing to carbon dioxide experiments to the ...
Agriculturechattanoogacw.com

One vine at a time: How 'Kudzu Warriors' aim to reclaim the land from an invasive plant

Brought to the U.S. in the 1930’s to control erosion, kudzu quickly became an invasive plant conquering everything in its path. Now, many conservation groups across the southeast are striving to reclaim the land one vine at a time. One such group includes the ‘Kudzu Warriors,’ a group of volunteers with Conserving Carolina, a non-profit conservation organization that focuses on efforts in Western North Carolina.
Lincoln, MIiosconews.com

Brownlee Lake Association to hold Carp Tournament

LINCOLN – The Brownlee Lake Association is holding a Carp Tournament this weekend from 6 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. on Sunday. According to organizers, participants can partake in shore or boat fishing. There will also be cash prizes available. Due to it being a free fishing weekend, no licenses...
Superior, WIlakesuperior.com

Meet the First-Time Author of SUNKEN

The just-released SUNKEN Shipwrecks of Lake Superior, produced by the publishers of this magazine, is a fantastical journey for kids and boat lovers of all ages. First-time author Kathy Groth brings more than three decades as a teacher and reading specialist to her portrayal of some of the Big Lake’s more spectacular and harrowing episodes. Her love of the Lake and young readers comes through on every page.