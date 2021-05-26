Tackling the Asian Carp Invasion with a First-Time Bowfisherman

Russ Smith is standing below Barkley Dam wearing black skinny jeans with the cuffs rolled up above a pair of cowboy boots. But he’s wearing a camo cap, too, and holding a bowfishing rig while watching for carp. And really, the skinny jeans aren’t what makes him stand out among the dozen other bowfishermen lined along the same shoreline. It’s his perfect shooting form. There are a lot of arrows being flung here, most of them missing, but none of the others miss with more class than Russ. He carefully anchors every shot, positioning his bow arm and elbow perfectly and bending slightly at the waist. It’s deliberate—artful, even.