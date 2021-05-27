Cancel
San Diego, CA

Home Start Raised Nearly $100,000 at “Blue Ribbon” Virtual Event

San Diego CA— Home Start, a nonprofit organization dedicated to child abuse prevention and providing evidence-based family strengthening services, successfully raised nearly $100,000 from its annual “Blue Ribbon” event held on Saturday, May 8th. This year’s event was titled “Blue Ribbon Broadcast for Bright Futures – It’s a Family Affair,” and was held virtually via Zoom. The theme played on the important family-bonding time that historically happens when families are gathered around a television enjoying famous shows.

