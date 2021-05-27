CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Cowards!

By EDITORIAL & OPINION
Pasadena Journal
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOn January 6, 2021, Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol of the United States of America, in an insurrection under the direction of then-President of the United States, Donald Trump. David Duke, George Wallace and Bull Connor also hated integration and black folks, and they didn’t care who knew it. Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy, and Mitch McConnell hate equality and truth and they don’t want the world to know it. They are cowards in my opinion.

