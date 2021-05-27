Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Noice raises $5M for ‘playful’ social platform for gamers

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoice has raised $5 million for what the startup is teasing as a “playful” social platform for gamers. The Helsinki, Finland-based startup comes from Jussi Laakkonen, who was the founder of Applifier, a mobile game video sharing company that Unity Technologies acquired in 2014. He teamed up with Jenni Wilson, a lead game designer and cofounder. They aren’t describing what they’re doing publicly yet because teasing that it combines user-generated content, deep game systems, and engaging social design.

venturebeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noice#Mobile Game#Video Gaming#Social Content#Mobile Gaming#Mobile Design#Social Media Content#Unity Technologies#Supercell Rrb#Super Free Games#Super Evil Megacorp#Wolt#Remedy Entertainment#Stillfront Group#Unity Ads#Everyplay#Natural Motion#Scandanavian#Zynga#Engaging Social Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Switzerland
Related
FIFACoinTelegraph

Will this social media platform overthrow Facebook?

If you knew that Facebook was going to be this big, would you have invested a few hundred dollars in Zuckerberg? The new Zuckerberg comes from the Netherlands, and his name is Michiel Ipenburg. He is the founder of the brand new social media platform SocialBlox. SocialBlox describes itself as...
BusinessSilicon Republic

&Open raises $7.2m for its company gifting platform

The Dublin start-up plans to invest in expanding the sales and engineering team behind its SaaS platform for corporate gifting. Dublin start-up &Open, an online gifting platform for companies, has raised $7.2m in a new round of funding. The start-up’s software-as-a-service platform is used by companies of any size to...
Cell PhonesNew Haven Register

Ecency Platform Aiming to be the Top Blockchain-Based Social Network

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. In just nine months, Ecency.com, a blockchain-based social media platform available in more than 20 different languages that is operated and built by people for people, has become a leader in the space with more than 260,000 monthly visitors. A total of 70 percent...
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

Social NFT Platform DeFine Partners With WDAS For Its First NFT Charity Auction That Raised 219,000 USDT

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third "World Digital Asset Summit 2021" opened today at Bellagio Shanghai Hotel. The conference will last for two days. The crypto art auction ended on the first day, with five works offered by DeFine, created by crossover artist Chi Lei, and donated by Binance Charity. A total of 219,000 USDT was sold, among which Dogecoin as an innovative auction product was sold for 160,000 USDT. The money will help fight coronavirus, and support people with autism, gender equality, racial equality, and environmental protection projects worldwide.
InternetMySanAntonio

How to Choose the Best Social Media Platform for Your Business

In his book Tweet Naked, online marketing expert and social media agency CEO Scott Levy provides the critical information entrepreneurs need to craft a social media strategy that will boost their brand and their business. In this edited excerpt, the author briefly describes the top social media platforms and their pros and cons. Buy it directly from us, click here, and SAVE 60% on this book when you use code SOCIAL2021 through 5/27/21.
BusinessPosted by
TheSpoon

Sharebite Raises $15M for its Get-and-Give Corporate Catering Platform

Corporate catering startup Sharebite announced today that it has raised a $15 million Series A round of funding. The round was led by Lafayette Square led this round with participation from Essential Capital, Liberty City Ventures, Percy Capital, Reign Ventures, River Park Ventures, London Technology Club and the founders and former executives of Seamless (now part of Grubhub) and Delivery Hero.
ComputersPosted by
Coinspeaker

Dfinity’s Internet Computer Launches DSCVR DApp Social Platform

DSCVR will join other decentralized platforms on the Internet Computer that have been launched recently. The Internet Computer network unveiled another decentralized platform to enable free internet dubbed DSCVR. The company described DSCVR as the first completely decentralized social platform running on the Internet Computer. Additionally, Dfinity noted that the DSCVR social platform will feel like an open Reddit.
Retailpulse2.com

Digital Customer Experience Platform Airkit Raises $40 Million

Airkit — a low-code Digital Customer Experience platform — announced recently that it has raised an additional $40 million Series B investment led by EQT Ventures. These are the details. Airkit — a low-code Digital Customer Experience platform — announced recently that it has raised an additional $40 million Series...
Dallas, TXdallasinnovates.com

Dallas Startup Rhithm Raises $4M for Emoji-Based Student Wellness Platform

Student suicides. Childhood hunger. Kids with hidden challenges who fall through the cracks. Schools have struggled with these issues for years. Then COVID added remote learning and social isolation, creating a national crisis. It would be facile to say “there’s an app for that.” But now there may actually be...
Electronicspulse2.com

Audio Platform For Kids Yoto Raises $17 Million

Yoto, the audio platform for kids behind the Yoto Player, announced it raised $17 million in Series A funding. These are the details. Yoto — the audio platform for kids behind the Yoto Player — announced it has raised $17 million in a Series A round of funding to facilitate its rapid growth across Europe and North America. And the investment was led by Acton Capital with participation from JamJar Investments, Global Founders Capital, Emerge Education, and MPL Ventures.
Video GamesThe Independent

Cineworld allows gamers to play on the big screen

Cineworld is to offer video game fans the chance to play their favourite games in their cinemas, it has been announced. Two-hour gaming slots are available to book for up to 20 people at all UK cinemas (except Leicester Square), starting at £119. Gamers have to provide their own games and consoles, or pay an additional cost to hire them from the cinema.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Esper raises $30M Series B for its IoT DevOps platform

The company argues that there are thousands of device manufacturers who are building these kinds of devices on Android alone, but that scaling and managing these deployments comes with a lot of challenges. The core idea here is that Esper brings to device development the DevOps experience that software developers now expect. The company argues that its tools allow companies to forgo building their own internal DevOps teams and instead use its tooling to scale their Android-based IoT fleets for use cases that range from digital signage and kiosks to custom solutions in healthcare, retail, logistics and more.
EconomyTechCrunch

Lightrun raises $23M for its debugging and observability platform

What makes Lightrun stand out in a sea of monitoring startups is its focus on developers (more so than IT teams) and its ability to help developers debug their production code right from their IDEs. With a few keystrokes, they can also instrument the code for monitoring, but the key here is that Lightrun offers what the company calls an “ops-free” process that puts the developers in control. This “shift-left” approach moves the application monitoring process away from ops-centric tools like Splunk and New Relic and instead puts them right into the workspaces with which developers are already familiar.
Softwarepulse2.com

Delivery Management Platform FarEye Raises $100 Million

Delivery management platform company FarEye raised $100 million in Series E funding. These are the details. FarEye — a leading end-to-end global delivery management platform — announced recently that it has raised a $100 million Series E round of funding led by TCV and Dragoneer Investment Group. And existing investors Eight Roads Ventures, Fundamentum, and Honeywell also participated in the round.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Enterprise security firm Tessian raises $65M to accelerate platform development

Enterprise security firm Tessian Ltd. revealed today it has raised $65 million in new funding to accelerate platform development and hire more people. The Series C round was led by March Capital and included Accel, Balderton Capital, Latitude, Sequoia Capital and Schroder Adveq. The round was raised at a valuation of $500 million.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Team Liquid and Alienware launch international social good platform

Esports group Team Liquid and Dell’s Alienware gamer hardware division have introduced Good in Gaming, a new social good platform built around the concepts of education, empowerment, and inclusive competition. Through Good in Gaming (GIG), the longtime partners aim to make gaming more inclusive, giving back to communities, and inspiring...
Behind Viral VideosChanute Tribune

Social media platform TikTok a hit with Royster students

Royster Middle School has officially gone viral. The school has achieved the status via TikTok. The Chinese-owned video-sharing social media platform is a smash hit with the younger generation, and is utilized to make short-form videos. Video themes range from education to comedy to dance. Average video duration is between 15 seconds to a minute.
MusicPosted by
Coinspeaker

OneOf Raises $63M to Build Music-Focused NFT Platform on Tezos

OneOf already has 212 major NFT releases planned for its first 12 months of operation. NFT platform OneOf completed a successful seed funding round, raising $63M. The money will be put to use in building an environmentally friendly platform where artists could make their work available as NFTs to fans.
Providence, RIprovidenceonline.com

Providence Students Develop a New Social Media Platform Catered to College Kids

“We believe that the purpose of social media has been lost,” says Victor Loolo, boldly. The recent Brown University graduate laments the loss of authentic connections through an oversaturation of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat: “What was once a tool to facilitate social connection and interaction has now become a form of isolation,” he continues. “People hide behind their screens and curate identities with decreasing authenticity and without engaging with one another in person.”