Noice raises $5M for ‘playful’ social platform for gamers
Noice has raised $5 million for what the startup is teasing as a “playful” social platform for gamers. The Helsinki, Finland-based startup comes from Jussi Laakkonen, who was the founder of Applifier, a mobile game video sharing company that Unity Technologies acquired in 2014. He teamed up with Jenni Wilson, a lead game designer and cofounder. They aren’t describing what they’re doing publicly yet because teasing that it combines user-generated content, deep game systems, and engaging social design.venturebeat.com