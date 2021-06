LEVITTSBURG OH- The last time Champion lost a OHSAA tournament game was 4 seasons ago in 2016, to South Range. At that time South Range knocked off Champion in the regional semifinals en route to a state runner up. Fast forward 5 years, 4 seasons South Range and Champion met up again. This time a district title on the line. The Raiders scored last in a back and forth tug of war to win the district championship 6-5.