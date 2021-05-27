Lucifer - Season 5B - Open Discussion + Poll

See, now a show like Lucifer is exactly what Netflix's Geeked Week was created for. With Lucifans still processing the Season 5 Part 2 fallout from God's (Dennis Haysbert) little "family reunion" with Lucifer, Michael (both Tom Ellis), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and what it means for the sixth and final season. Now that's a lot of mental heavy-lifting to have to do, so why not treat yourself to a break that doesn't require your mind leaving the show's world? Well, the cast and creative team offered an answer on Wednesday in two ways. First, with an attack on your funny bones with a blooper/gag reel from the fifth season. Following that, a kick to your feels as the cast gathers together for a table read of the series pilot that is worth your time and attention on so many levels- especially when Ellis and Lauren German (Chloe Decker) swap lines.