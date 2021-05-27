Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Lucifer - Season 5B - Open Discussion + Poll

By Raina
spoilertv.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 5B of Lucifer is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.

www.spoilertv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Lucifer finale hints at major season 6 Deckerstar twist

Lucifer season 5 star Rachael Harris recently described her character's latest storyline as "gut-wrenching", and it really was, but Linda's not the only one who had her guts wrenched this season. In the final episode of season five, Lucifer fought his brother to a standstill, but the tables suddenly turned...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hear Me Out: Why Lucifer's Season 5 Twist On Netflix Really Was The Best Ending

Spoilers ahead for Season 5 of Netflix’s Lucifer. Don't say I didn't warn ya. The second half of Season 5 of Netflix’s Lucifer has finally released and it was a lot to take in. The final episodes of Season 5B, in which there were quite a few twists leading up to Lucifer and Michael’s climactic fight, were a lot. Those twists are what make it one of the best, if not the best, ending for a season or series, at least in a while. Look, many people have had different reactions to Season 5 of Lucifer as a whole and not everyone felt this way. But considering the twists the finale had, Season 6 will be a tough one to wait on and I totally think the ending works.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Lucifer fans convinced they've worked out a huge season six plot twist

Lucifer viewers believe they've worked out a major season six storyline involving Detective Chloe Decker, and we think they might be onto something! Warning, spoilers ahead for season five. In the season five finale, which debuted on Netflix last month, viewers saw as Lucifer, played by Tom Ellis, sacrificed himself...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Sweet Tooth - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Sweet Tooth is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Why Women Kill - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Why Women Kill has started airing on Paramount+. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Lisey's Story - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Lisey's Story has started airing on AppleTV. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Fan Spots Possible Dialogue Error in Season 5

A small dialogue error has been noticed by a Lucifer viewer, and it's starting to pop up in online press outlets. While the Netflix show just dropped Season 5, Part 2, this error was actually spotted in the first half. In fact, it's in Season 5, Episode 1, "Really Sad Devil Guy. The error was posted on MovieMistakes.com by a user named Michal, and it was picked up by The Daily Express. (The U.K.-based outlet seems to run these kinds of stories regularly.)
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Lucifer wraps up its 5th season with an epic battle and “A Chance At A Happy Ending”

Series finales are hard. Yes, this is technically a season finale, but if you’ve followed along with these reviews, you may have been able to parse that this season was originally supposed to be Lucifer’s final season. “A Chance At A Happy Ending” (appropriately written by showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich) was originally supposed to be the series’ swan song, and even if you didn’t know that, there are some mighty big tip-offs. The angel battle. Lucifer returning to Heaven. Us finally seeing Heaven. Lucifer becoming God. Those are, without a doubt, “big ending” moments.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Fangirlish Reacts to ‘Lucifer’ Season 5B: Secrets Revealed!

Lucifer season 5B is here! Surely you’ve seen the show – more than once – and read all our reviews and 5 scenes you can’t miss pieces so it’s time to unravel the mystery: we’re finally going to reveal what Lizzie and I were reacting to in our reaction videos.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 5 Death Leaves Fans Irritated and Underwhelmed

Lucifer isn't exactly the most brutal show when it comes to killing off characters, but Season 5, Part 2, saw a few characters die. One was an absolutely massive character death, but another was a supporting player. While fans were moved by the big death of the season, the minor character's departure did not sit well with some fans. They flocked to Reddit to discuss the controversial killing, which many thought was underwhelming. Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 5, Part 2.
TV Seriespublicist24.com

Season 6 of Lucifer May Have a Major Plot Twist For the Fans of The Couple

Lucifer is a set of Fantasy Superhero TV in the city of US Casinos on January 25, 2016. Based on DC cartoon characters produced in the series. Sandman then is a series of spin-off-stroke retirement heroes. Dicing DC comics posted and published. This scope was made by Jerry Bruckheimer TV, DC Entertainment, and Warner Brothers. TELEVISION.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Lucifer Treats Fans to Season 5 Bloopers; Cast Runs Pilot Table Read

See, now a show like Lucifer is exactly what Netflix's Geeked Week was created for. With Lucifans still processing the Season 5 Part 2 fallout from God's (Dennis Haysbert) little "family reunion" with Lucifer, Michael (both Tom Ellis), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and what it means for the sixth and final season. Now that's a lot of mental heavy-lifting to have to do, so why not treat yourself to a break that doesn't require your mind leaving the show's world? Well, the cast and creative team offered an answer on Wednesday in two ways. First, with an attack on your funny bones with a blooper/gag reel from the fifth season. Following that, a kick to your feels as the cast gathers together for a table read of the series pilot that is worth your time and attention on so many levels- especially when Ellis and Lauren German (Chloe Decker) swap lines.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Lucifer”: the story behind Dan’s terrible story in the fifth season

In order to Kevin Alejandro, actor who plays And, the penultimate episode of the season 5 from “Lucifer” it could be named better, maybe something like “Be careful what you wish for”. For this season 5, Alejandro had suggested to the co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich Y Joe Henderson that maybe it was the right time to “rip off” the detective Daniel Espinoza of the fans.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' to Feature Most Expensive Episode Across Its 6 Seasons

Lucifer is going to go out with a bang! As fans binge the second half of Season 5, which debuted on Netflix in May, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich are teasing what they can expect in the sixth and final season, and they're promising that fans will not be disappointed. Speaking in a recent interview with Collider, Henderson and Modrovich revealed Season 6 will feature the most expensive episode yet as they send the show off in spectacular fashion.