The Johnson City Police Department warns the community to beware of scam phone calls in the area. Reports to JCPD say that scammers are calling residents and posing as Johnson City Police Officers. They tell victims that they have an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court. The scammers then try to keep victims on the phone as they drive to a store to buy a prepaid credit card. They then ask victims to read off the card numbers in order for them to transfer funds off the card; and disconnect with the victim. JCPD says officers will never contact residents to settle any type of criminal action by soliciting money. Police encourage anyone who receives these calls to contact the police department or call 911 before purchasing any prepaid cards.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO