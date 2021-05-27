UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Buy

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.