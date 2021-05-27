UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Buy

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.72.