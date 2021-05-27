Cancel
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta upgraded Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
Stockspulse2.com

SPCE Stock Price: $20 Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) received a price target increase from $18 to $20 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) received a price target increase from $18 to $20 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the company shares.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 2,100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $102,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs Group's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $367.42. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Stocksinvesting.com

Nokia Jumps After Goldman Sachs Calls It a Buy

Investing.com -- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) rose more than 7% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) upgraded the stock. Analyst Alexander Duval upgraded shares to buy from neutral with a price target of $6.50 from $4.90, StreetInsider reported. Duval cited wireless market demand continuing to improve thanks to 5G, particularly in the U.S. and...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) to Buy

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. OTCMKTS:TKGBY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,095. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95.
Financial Reportsmayfieldrecorder.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $71.00

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.
StocksWKRB News

The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Buy

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.72.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy From the ‘Goldman Sachs Renewable Energy Picks’ List

Though the equities sector is supposed to be a representation of free market capitalism, the nuanced truth is that the big boys have the most resources. And that buys you access to the best information. Thus, a school of thought exists that you should track your investment decisions based on what the biggest fund managers are acquiring. This is a huge positive if you believe in energy stocks. Which green stocks to buy, though, is another question.
StocksWKRB News

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,605 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MarketsStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Continental Resources (CLR) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $46.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

3 Reasons To Buy Lear According To Goldman Sachs

Lear’s E-Systems business, which currently contributes around 25% of total revenues, “has a high degree of exposure to secular themes in electrification, connectivity, and autonomy,” he wrote. Although the seating business, which contributes around 75% of total revenues, has less exposure to major secular growth trends, “we still anticipate growth...
Stocksinvesting.com

Intercontinental Exchange Up on Goldman Sachs Rating Upgrade

Investing.com -- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) increased more than 1% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) called it a "conviction buy." Analyst Alexander Blostein upgraded shares from a regular buy with a price target of $141, StreetInsider reported. "We add Buy-rated ICE to Americas Conviction List with a 12-month price target of $141,...
StocksWKRB News

The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 38.07% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Upgrades Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) to Outperform, 'Pullback is Buying Opportunity'

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh upgraded Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) from Perform to Outperform with a price target of $24.00. The analyst comments "Following a more than 20% pullback in SBH shares from recent May highs, we spent time revisiting our views. We downgraded shares in a report titled Risk/Reward Now Balanced; Downgrading to Perform (3/11/21 at $20.90). Since early March, SBH shares are down 6% vs. a 9% gain in the S&P 500. Based on our work, we are upgrading shares to Outperform from Perform and installing a $24 PT. We now see sustainable earnings power in at least the $2.35 range, vs. our $2.00 forecast at the time of the downgrade, and our most recent estimate of $2.30. SBH appears to be gaining traction with key initiatives, which could fuel upside to Street forecasts L-T. Shares on our updated FY22 forecast sport an ~11% FCF yield. ACI and SBH now rank as our favorite value plays."
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) at Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter initiates coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $42.00. The analyst comments "CNTA is an umbrella...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.