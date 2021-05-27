Philips to provide Spanish Viamed hospital group with advanced diagnostic imaging solutions
Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Madrid, Spain - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Viamed, one of Spain's leading private hospital groups, today announced that Philips has been selected to install the latest advanced diagnostic imaging solutions in clinical centers throughout Viamed's network, supporting the group's healthcare professionals to further improve patient care. Viamed has a total of 11 hospitals and 15 healthcare centers in the Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia, La Rioja, Murcia and Madrid regions of Spain.