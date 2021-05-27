Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Philips to provide Spanish Viamed hospital group with advanced diagnostic imaging solutions

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Madrid, Spain - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Viamed, one of Spain's leading private hospital groups, today announced that Philips has been selected to install the latest advanced diagnostic imaging solutions in clinical centers throughout Viamed's network, supporting the group's healthcare professionals to further improve patient care. Viamed has a total of 11 hospitals and 15 healthcare centers in the Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia, La Rioja, Murcia and Madrid regions of Spain.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Hospital#Population Health#Health Technology#Continuum#Spanish#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Phg#Phia#Ct#Huesca#Philips Ib Rica#C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Health Services
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
Related
BusinessDOT med

Siemens and Prisma Health enter 10-year technology partnership

Siemens Healthineers will update Prisma Health sites with new diagnostic medical imaging equipment and artificial intelligence technologies as part of a 10-year collaboration between the two. The partnership aims to further value-based care in South Carolina by implementing solutions that will improve operational performance at Prisma Health and enhance delivery...
Businesshcinnovationgroup.com

Health Catalyst Buying Patient Engagement Company Twistle

Health Catalyst Inc., an analytics and services company, is acquiring Twistle Inc., a patient engagement company that automates communication between care teams and patients to drive better care outcomes and reduce costs. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Twistle, founded in 2011, describes itself as offering “turn-by-turn” guidance to patients as they navigate care...
HealthHealthcare IT News

Australia to launch healthcare provider directory

The Australian Digital Health Agency, a statutory body responsible for implementing various digital health initiatives, has announced that it will launch an online platform where healthcare providers in the country can place and update information about their services and practitioners. WHAT IT DOES. According to a press release, Provider Connect...
MarketsMedagadget.com

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market to Touch USD 8.04 Billion by 2027; Rising Demand for Advanced Diagnostics for Detecting Infections to Boost Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global COVID-19 diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 6.22 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 patients fueled demand for testing equipment and is expected to foster the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, 2021-2028.” The report states that the market value stood at USD 6.22 billion in 2020.
TechnologySentinel

Medical Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market to Witness Massive Growth| Hitachi Medical, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Medical Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Medical Diagnostic Imaging Devices market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Medical Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Provides Update

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (' ZEN ' or the ' Company ') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company and Trebor Rx Corp. (Trebor) are pleased to provide an update on the Health Canada review process for the ZEN Guard TM -enhanced, ASTM level 3 surgical mask. ZEN has been advised by Trebor that it received a response letter from Health Canada indicating that more information was required following their first full review. Specific guidance was provided on the remaining items, which Trebor and ZEN expect to supply well ahead of Health Canada's June 24 th timeline.
BusinessSupply & Demand Chain Executive

BT Group Automates Procurement Function with Fairmarkit Solution

BT Group is the UK’s leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units -- consumer, enterprise, global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK.
Rawlins, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Rawlins business provides weighing solution for Tesla Motors

RAWLINS -- SEKO Forklift Scale is working with Tesla Motors in a project that “symbolizes the character of successful collaboration between small town, small business process innovation and application technology to support high-tech and big business needs,” according to SEKO General Manager Henry Nicolle. “In this instance, the combining of...
Technologynewagebd.net

Huawei launches advanced industry network solutions

Huawei has recently launched Industry OptiX Solution for customers and partners in the Asia-Pacific region. The online launching event was attended by over 600 industry players across the region. The event explored the benefits and importance of the newly launched series of the optical network, said a release on Sunday.
Panama City Beach, FLPosted by
The Atlantic

A Grisly Skin Disease Is Creeping Into the American South

Three years ago, Laura Gaither and her family spent their summer vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida. One afternoon, while rinsing sand off her feet, the 35-year-old Alabama resident felt something biting her legs and noticed tiny black bugs on her skin. Gaither brushed them away, and later, when she described the bites to local residents, they told her that she had likely been bitten by sand flies.
Colorado Statetexasbreaking.com

Delta Variant Is Spreading Like Wildfire Across Colorado

Infections from a hazardous new coronavirus variant, Delta, are on the rise in Colorado, prompting health experts to emphasize the importance of being vaccinated. The Delta variant, also known as the B.1.617.2 variation, was found in Colorado in late April. It is believed to have originated in India. It has expanded to account for an approximated 40% of all new infections in Colorado by the first week of this month – a time frame of around six weeks.
Industryjioforme.com

US FDA Adds Rare Cardiac Inflammation Warning to Pfizer, Modana Vaccine

On Friday, US drug regulators added a warning to the literature associated with Pfizer’s BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccinations, indicating a rare risk of post-use cardiac inflammation. According to the FDA, for each vaccine, the fact sheet for healthcare providers has been revised to include a warning that reports of...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Becton Dickinson (BDX) to Spin Off Diabetes Care Business

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced its board of directors has unanimously authorized management to proceed with a plan to spin off the company's Diabetes Care business as an independent, publicly traded company ("NewCo").
Softwareonpblog.com

Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2028||QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd., Sonic Healthcare, Merck KgaA

Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market analysis report covers a detailed value chain analysis of the market. The value chain analysis helps to analyze major upstream raw materials, major equipment, manufacturing process, and downstream customer analysis, and major distributor analysis is mentioned in the report along with all the drivers and restraints for the market. It presents a comparative detailed analysis of all regional and player segments, offering readers a better knowledge of the areas in which they can place their existing resources and gauging the priority of a particular region in order to boost their standing in the market. The report covers a strategic profiling of the key players and brands. Under competitive assessment, it performs an in-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the market. This market study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
Economyinvestorsking.com

StanChart Provides Investment Solution for Priority Clients

Standard Chartered Bank (Nigeria) has launched a sophisticated Wealth offering that gives clients access to additional liquidity to meet their investment needs within the Bank. Tagged ‘Leverage Lending’, it is a variant of the Bank’s Wealth Management lending solution which allows clients to access funds by borrowing money to invest...
Public Healthtasmaniantimes.com

Health System Dashboard

The Health System Dashboard provides an overview of important aspects of the public health system. As well as displaying the most recent data, the Dashboard provides statistics for the previous 12 months. Where appropriate, statistics are available for each of the major hospitals. Historical data for indicators previously reported in Your Health Progress Chart is available on the DoH website.
New York City, NY360dx.com

In Brief This Week: BioReference Laboratories, Tecan Group, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Sema4

NEW YORK – BioReference Laboratories announced this week that it is rolling out a COVID-19 testing program for US-based crew and guests traveling with Royal Caribbean Group cruise ships. Under the terms of the agreement, unvaccinated guests will be required to receive rapid point-of-care testing for COVID-19 before embarking on their trips and at the end of the trip before disembarking. Depending on the length of the trip, guests may also receive testing on board the ship. All Royal Caribbean crew members will be required to receive laboratory-based PCR testing at regular intervals, BioReference added.