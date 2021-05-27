Cancel
Johnny Knoxville Finally Responds To Bam Margera’s Instagram Outbursts

After a series of outbursts, allegations and even restraining orders, Johnny Knoxville has now commented on the ongoing saga between Bam Margera and the Jackass team. Margera has been hitting headlines recently after making a series of claims about his time on the upcoming Jackass 4 movie. Taking aim at Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine, Margera said his Jackass ‘family’ had betrayed him, and made him go ‘batsh*t’ with ‘their stupid f*cking contract’.

