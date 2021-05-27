Johnny Knoxville Finally Responds To Bam Margera’s Instagram Outbursts

Bam Margera was fired from Jackass 4 at the beginning of the year and ever since then, director Jeff Tremaine says that he has been receiving disturbing text messages from the actor/stuntman. The longtime collaborators have been at odds this year since Margera's firing, which allegedly happened after the actor broke the clause of his contract. It has escalated so severely that their issues were brought to court. A restraining order has been granted, which means that Margera legally needs to stay 100 yards away from Tremaine, his wife, and his kids. He will also be forced to stop sending threatening text messages.