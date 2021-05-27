CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Flaws and All – Making the Case Internally

By EDITORIAL & OPINION
Pasadena Journal
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAre you perfect? Flawless? As a nonprofit, are you all about best practices? Does everyone you serve transform their lives in six months? Do your college students graduate early and debt free? What about your board? Does everyone give a gift, and ask everyone they know to join them?. If...

www.pasadenajournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Too Bad, Anti-Vaxxers: California Will Mandate Covid Vaccines for Students

California will require Covid-19 vaccinations for students in both public and private schools once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine for school-aged children, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday. California is the first state in the nation whose officials have announced such a mandate. Newsom, a Democrat who implemented...
CALIFORNIA STATE
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flaws And All#Volunteers#Saad Shaw
VentureBeat

Ever thought about hiring international workers? Remote makes it simple.

While everyone is still coping with the effects of COVID and the global response to the pandemic, there are some results of the past two years that are clear. One is that remote work and the shifting worldwide workforce is here — and it’s here to stay. Almost three out...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
worth.com

Making the Case for Investing in the Pet Economy

If you’re not investing in the pet economy in America, you’re missing out, as this sector is hot and only going to get hotter in the next few years. Morgan Stanley projects that the U.S. pet economy will grow from $110 billlion to $275 billion by 2030. My organization Animal Policy Group has a front row seat to this growing sector, representing many of the major players and veterinary schools, and I think Morgan Stanley might have underestimated what’s happening.
PETS
Sedona.Biz

Vaccination Campaign Focuses on Protecting Communities

CH’ÍHOOTSOOÍ, DINÉTAH (Window Rock, Navajo Nation) (October 2, 2021) – Yee Ha’ólníi Doo d/b/a Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund has implemented a vaccination campaign aimed at increasing vaccination numbers on the Navajo Nation and safeguarding our communities against further increases in Delta variant cases. Yee Ha’ólníi Doo has launched an intensive effort to... The post Vaccination Campaign Focuses on Protecting Communities appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Item

International student at SU making most of the experience

SELINSGROVE — Khine Khant “Ivan” Zaw considered a few small liberal arts schools in Switzerland and Belgium before deciding to attend Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove three years ago. “What sealed the deal was a generous scholarship,” said Zaw, a senior who is studying political science and economics. Having Zaw is...
SELINSGROVE, PA
fox5ny.com

NYC schools vaccine mandate in effect; estimated 15K staffers refuse vaccine

NEW YORK - An estimated 15,000 employees of New York City's Department of Education will not be allowed into work Monday, after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. While Mayor Bill de Blasio insists the city has more than enough substitutes ready to step in, a smooth implementation of this vaccine mandate may prove more difficult than expected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy