MarkParkinson14: A - The Flames really have something in Andrew Mangiapane. He matched his point totals from 2019-20 in 12 less games and really made the jump into the Flames Top 5 best players on the ice. Mangiapane has this work ethic like no one else on this team, where he never takes a shift off and gives you everything he has. Add that to his ability to put the puck in the net and at times, put the team on his back and Calgary really has a player they can build around for the foreseeable future. Now, how about we get a full season of Mangiapane to see what he really can do.