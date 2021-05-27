Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auglaize County, OH

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Auglaize; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Shelby; Union; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...through 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will rapidly improve by the mid- morning.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
County
Miami County, OH
State
Delaware State
County
Madison County, OH
City
Fayette, OH
County
Logan County, OH
City
Montgomery, OH
County
Darke County, OH
County
Mercer County, OH
County
Auglaize County, OH
County
Clinton County, OH
County
Greene County, OH
City
Clinton, OH
County
Preble County, OH
County
Delaware County, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
County
Union County, OH
County
Champaign County, OH
City
Union, OH
City
Madison, OH
County
Shelby County, OH
County
Warren County, OH
City
Delaware, OH
State
Indiana State
County
Licking County, OH
County
Fayette County, OH
County
Hardin County, OH
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Logan, OH
County
Clark County, OH
City
Butler, OH
City
Shelby, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory#Franklin Greene#Auglaize#Champaign#Southeast Indiana#East Central#Edt Thursday#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Delaware County, OHweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Delaware, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Delaware; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Scioto River Near Prospect affecting Delaware and Marion Counties. Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck affecting Holmes and Wayne Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Scioto River Near Prospect. * Until Friday morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Water inundates low portions of Highway 203 north of Prospect.
Fairfield County, OHweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Fairfield, Hocking, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fairfield; Hocking; Licking FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Licking, Fairfield and Hocking Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Delaware County, OHweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather Radio. For additional details on river forecasts, visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=iln Target Area: Delaware; Franklin The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers Olentangy River near Worthington. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Olentangy River near Worthington. * From this afternoon to Monday morning. * At 3:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.7 feet. * Action stage is 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6 feet this evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flooding spreads further into yards of homes near the river in Mount Air, between Olentangy River Road and the river.
Shelby County, OHweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather Radio. For additional details on river forecasts, visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=iln Target Area: Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers Great Miami River at Sidney. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Warning for the Great Miami River at Sidney. * From this evening to Monday evening. * At 3:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.6 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 10.3 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, the river approaches the bank on the west side of Custenborder Field. At stages above 10 feet, city officials begin flood operations.
Fairfield County, OHweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather Radio. For additional details on river forecasts, visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=iln Target Area: Fairfield; Licking The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers South Fork Licking River below I 70 near Buckeye Lake. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Warning for the South Fork Licking River below I 70 near Buckeye Lake. * From late tonight to Monday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 879.1 feet. * Flood stage is 880.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 880.1 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 880.0 feet, Water extends onto the 129A exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to Route 79 near Buckeye Lake.
Dayton, OHJournal-News

Great Miami River rises by several feet in a day after recent rainfall

River level expected to continue to rise between Dayton and Hamilton. The Great Miami River rose about 4 feet between Sunday and Monday morning in Dayton and Hamilton after 1-2 inches of rain fell in the region. Miami Conservancy District’s dams and levees are working as designed to prevent floodwaters...
Wilmington, OHSpringfield News Sun

Frost Advisory in effect this morning; warmer weather ahead

Most of the Miami Valley will be under a Frost Advisory from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. this morning. Temperatures could drop below 40 degrees overnight, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said. After a rainy Sunday, the area will likely see more sun and clear skies today. Monday is...
Miami County, OHroadsbridges.com

Miami County, Ohio Suspension Bridge Opens

It is easy to forget in our coverage of bridges and bridge building that some of the most used and useful structures don't "bridge" roadways at all. The Miami County Park District recently hosted the official opening of the Stillwater Prairie Connector Bridge, which connects Stillwater Prairie Reserve with Maple Ridge.