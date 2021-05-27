Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Auglaize; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Shelby; Union; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...through 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will rapidly improve by the mid- morning.alerts.weather.gov