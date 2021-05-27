Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Delaware; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Scioto River Near Prospect affecting Delaware and Marion Counties. Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck affecting Holmes and Wayne Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Scioto River Near Prospect. * Until Friday morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Water inundates low portions of Highway 203 north of Prospect.