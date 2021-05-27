Flood Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osborne; Rooks The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Osborne County in north central Kansas Southeastern Rooks County in north central Kansas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 806 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported flash flooding along Paradise Creek. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Although most of the rain has now ended, runoff from the recent heavy rainfall has resulted in flash flooding of numerous roads and even a few home evacuations within the warned area. Observers are reporting that the flash flooding in and around Natoma is as bad as it was in 1993. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Plainville, Natoma and Codell. This includes the following streams and drainages Covert Creek, Paradise Creek, Wolf Creek FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED