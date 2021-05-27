Letter: Concerns over Health District's decisions are justified
To the editor — Both Sylvia Severn (May 18) and Carol Perry (May 23) have written persuasive letters to the editor urging the Yakima Health District and Yakima County commissioners to appoint one of two medical doctors with sound public health background and experience, Sara Cate and Neil Barg. Ms. Severn suggests that a third candidate, Dr. Atteberry, has no public health background or experience and was under 42 months of monitoring with the State Department of Health for "wrong site surgery.’” Ms. Perry finds it “extremely troubling to hear that the people of Yakima County may be put at a disadvantage if personal relationships and politics are placed ahead of qualifications in the selection process.www.yakimaherald.com