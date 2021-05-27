Cancel
Carroll County Government announces: Free Shredding Event at the Mt. Airy Senior & Community Center Re-Scheduled to June 7th

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Carroll County Bureau of Aging & Disabilities has rescheduled the sponsored shredding event at the Mt. Airy Senior & Community Center until Monday, June 7, 2021. The event is free and is open to older adults 60+ years of age and adults with disabilities 18+ years of age. No businesses please. The shredding services will be completed by The Shred Mill, a document destruction and recycling company based in Sykesville. The Shred Mill will shred the following items on site at each event: paper documents, bound books, spiral and plastic bindings, X-rays and CD’s. There is no need to remove staples or paper clips.

