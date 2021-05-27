Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

8 Building Blocks For A Long, Healthy Marriage

By Love What Matters
Posted by 
InspireMore
InspireMore
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I met my husband at fifteen years old. We went to high school together. We dated for five years before getting married. I remember my vows and how I wanted to skip over the hard stuff — sickness, poverty, and loss. Here are eight building blocks that have helped our marriage survive. They are practical and will help with any relationship. They were learned with love, sweat, and tears. Any relationship is worth the battle.

www.inspiremore.com
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage#Poverty#Building Blocks#Long Life#Married Life#Work Life#Love Love#Things#Temptations#Husband#Life Decisions#Teamwork#Back Words#Mutual Respect#Survival#Counseling#Tribulations#Sweat#825k People#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceThe Fix

Love Without Martinis: Building Healthy Relationships in Recovery

Those who recover and prioritize sobriety almost always do so with the assistance of stories. The books of AA and Al-Anon, the literature given out at treatment centers, memoirs on addiction to alcohol or drugs, therapeutic workbooks, and even religious texts are used to guide both the newly sober and old-timer into a healthier and more stable version of their own sobriety. When it comes to romantic relationships in sobriety, the field is less crowded--there aren’t many guide books for two people who want to work on their relationship after the chaos of addiction.
Relationship Adviceinsight.org

For Strong Marriages

Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself up for her . . . . So husbands ought also to love their own wives as their own bodies. He who loves his own wife loves himself . . . and the wife must see to it that she respects her husband. (Ephesians 5:25, 28, 33)
Relationship Advicekatheats.com

Teamwork In Marriage

When I sat down to try to write a post with marriage advice, it all boiled down to one word: teamwork. Teamwork in marriage is the glue. Here’s how that plays out for us!. Whenever I ask you guys for blog post topics or questions, someone always writes “marriage advice.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Building Strong Long Distance Friendships

It’s always exciting when you form new bonds with people. Furthermore, it feels like an adrenaline rush. Having a great friend is better than a warm cup of coffee. But what happens when circumstances force you two to separate?. Maintaining the bond you once had while maintaining your long-distance friendship....
Relationship Advicemomcollective.com

Love + Marriage

The secret to a long life—laughing. The secret to a long marriage—laughing together. Humor in a marriage is very important. I think finding the funny side to things can help. My husband and I laugh a lot, even when we want to... My husband and I were getting snappy with...
KidsPosted by
InspireMore

Parenting Older Kids Can Feel Lonely Sometimes

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I’m not sure why no one ever talks about it, but parenting older kids feels lonely sometimes. It’s the weirdest thing because, really, I’m never actually ALONE...
San Antonio, TXPosted by
InspireMore

Ph.D. Mom Shares Incredible Reaction To 6-Yr-Old’s Bad Attitude.

As a parent, overcoming our own tempers can be the ultimate challenge. When our kids misbehave, it’s easy to react with anger, but that’s not a productive approach. Dr. Chawanna B. Chambers, or “Dr. Chae,” shared a story about dealing with her daughter’s bad attitude, and it illustrates just how important it is to help our kids understand why they act the way they do.
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

8 Introvert-Approved Ways To Make Friends

Making friends as an adult is challenging enough, but for introverts who tend to shy away from new social situations, it can be especially tricky. Even if you prefer your own company most of the time, everyone needs a friend they can laugh with and lean on! Here are a few ways to put yourself out there and make connections.
Family Relationshipshealthday.com

When Your Spouse Dies: Coping With Loss and Grief

When her 69-year-old husband died of Alzheimer's disease, Dorothy Wellborn was surrounded by loving friends and family. She wept with them at the memorial service. She watched as the coffin closed on her husband's frail body, then went home with her children. But a few weeks later, when they flew back to their respective homes, she woke up to an empty house.
KidsPosted by
InspireMore

‘If you need a nap, just throw Emily over the fence and I will watch her.’: Struggling mom thanks neighbor for standing in the gap during pandemic

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. My husband and I just moved to a new neighborhood in the middle of a pandemic with our four daughters ranging from ages 2-10. We were living in 900 square feet, trying to virtual school, and keep our sanity. There was no privacy or space. We knew then it was time to move on.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

“The Fierce Female Financier” Gian Saunders and “Money Doctor” Brett Pipkin Share Their Keys to Building Healthy Relationships

Recently, Gian Saunders and Brett Pipkin were conversing about their greatest accomplishments thus far in their lives. While they both have many accolades from their years in the finance industry, the couple reached an agreement on the fact that perhaps their most impressive feat has been their ability to work together for so many years, both in their professional relationship and personal relationship.
Economygirltalkhq.com

How My Hardships Became The Building Blocks For Resilience

Survive….it’s only the first step. The quarter-life crisis is real. I experienced mine in 2007 and at 25 years old, I said no to a marriage proposal, quit my job of eight years, and opened Salon Evanella, all in eight months’ time. Life was about to teach me a brand-new curriculum.
RelationshipsEverydayHealth.com

Why Friendships Are So Important for Health and Well-Being

Maintaining positive relationships should rank up there with healthy eating and exercise as a necessary investment in your health. Not only is spending time with friends fun but it also yields a multitude of long-term physical and emotional health benefits. “As a medical doctor, I wish I could prescribe friendships...
Relationshipstheurbantwist.com

Infant Health: 4 Simple Things Every Family Can Do

Every parent wants to ensure that their children grow up to in a healthy environment – physically, cognitively, and emotionally – but in order to create such conditions, families need a sense of what that means. So, how do can sleep-deprived parents make the shift from daily survival to ongoing enrichment?
Park County, WYCody Enterprise

Marriage Licenses

Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:. Reuben A. Weaver, 22, and Laurie A. Stutzman, 19, both of Powell. Tyler S. Sackman, 25, and Martina G. Rutledge, 23, both of Terry, Mont. Rosalina M. Klecker, 34, and Jose M. Flores, 26, both of Byron. Carter M. Krei,...
Healthmyhoustonmajic.com

Healthy Ever After: Dr. Ian Smith Shares How To Build Your Immunity

Dr. Ian Smith, who recently released a new book called Fast Burn, called in this week to discuss ways to build your immunity. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Four keys factors are sleep, vitamins, intermittent fasting and exercise. Press...