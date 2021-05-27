Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD/JPY: Could US figures push the pair to 109.70 resistance? [Video]

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpy#Usd#Foreign Exchange Trading#Risk Appetite#Investors#Financial Risk#Us Foreign Policy#Level#Leverage#Risk Disclosure#Margin#Investment#Legal Disclaimer#Video#Acceptance#Authors#Opinions#Fxstreet Com#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Could Revisit 1.2000, Faces Key Resistance

USD/CAD is facing a strong resistance near 1.2090 and 1.2100. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.2080 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is stable above 1.2150, GBP/USD is aiming a clear break above 1.4200. The US ADP Employment could change 650K in May 2021, down from...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops towards 0.7700 amid notable US dollar demand

AUD/USD keeps falling, as the US dollar remains firmer on the session. Victoria's lockdown news outweighs the Australian Q1 GDP beat. Focus shifts to US jobs data in the week ahead. AUD/USD is fast approaching the 0.7700 support area, as the buying interest around the US dollar remains unabated. Strong...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Under pressure on renewed dollar’s demand

The dollar strengthened throughout the first half of the day but is not yet bullish. The macroeconomic calendar is scarce, with the sentiment leading the way. EUR/USD could turn bearish on a break below the 1.2165 support. The EUR/USD pair fell to a weekly low of 1.2163 amid resurgent demand...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Breaching Psychological Resistance

The support level reached 109.35 before settling around 109.50 at the beginning of trading on Tuesday, waiting for new developments. The currency pair's recent bounce gains pushed it towards the 110.20 resistance level and as I mentioned before, surpassing that most important psychological resistance of 110.00 is to further control the bulls' performance. The US dollar, which confused most observers by its rally in the first quarter of 2021, fell broadly in April and May.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Looks to extend gains beyond 109.60 ahead of US PMI

USD/JPY remains subdued in the initial Asian session. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Yen weakness after OECD economic downward assessment. The USD/JPY pair extendes the previous session's losses on Tuesday. The pair is under selling pressure after it touched the multi-month high near 110.30 on Friday.
Currenciesfxempire.com

USD/JPY Analysis: US Dollar Above an Important Support

The US Dollar index dropped below 90 with the start of this trading week and remains at the lowest levels, while Gold is traded above $1900. High manufacturing PMI data will be a positive signal for the USD if there is a rise in export volumes. Last month the trade balance showed a growing number of trades in the US, though imports were prevailing and cheaper US Dollar was aimed to shift the ratio towards exports of goods.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: The dollar ends May on the backfoot

The last trading day of May saw the greenback shed ground, despite holidays in the US and the UK kept volumes limited. The American currency ended the month on the back foot against most of its major rivals, as speculative interest tries to digest mounting US inflationary pressures and whether the Federal Reserve will act accordingly.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY looks for buying interest

The US dollar’s rally ran out of steam for lack of liquidity during the long weekend in the US and the UK. Traders are cautious in bidding up amid thin trading volume especially after last week’s surge above the psychological level of 110.00. The RSI is retreating into the neutrality area. The bearish MA cross may attract some selling interest in the near term.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY faces initial resistance at 110.25 – UOB

The upside momentum in USD/JPY is seen meeting initial hurdle at the 110.25 level in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that ‘the sharp and rapid rally appears to be overdone but there is scope for USD to test 110.25 first before easing’. USD subsequently popped to 110.19 before easing. Deeply overbought conditions suggest that USD is unlikely to strengthen further. For today, USD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 109.50 and 110.05.”
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 mark, US inflation data awaited

USD/JPY was seen consolidating its recent gains to the highest level since April 9. The overnight surge in the US bond yields extended some support to the greenback. The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. Bulls turn cautious and eye the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for...
Currencieseconomies.com

Japanese Yen to US Dollar JPY/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Japanese Yen to US Dollar (Symbol JPY/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Surges Above 109.00

The US Dollar surged by 46 pips or 0.42% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Wednesday’s trading session. Given that a breakout had occurred, bullish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Could edge higher

The US Dollar rose by 37 pips or 0.34% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The surge was stopped by the 50– and 100– hour SMAs during Friday's trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The possible target for the USD/JPY pair will be near the 103.30 area.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates in a range below 109.00 mark

USD/JPY struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Friday. Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped the upside. The risk-on mood, COVID-19 jitters undermined the JPY and helped limit any losses. The USD/JPY pair bounced around 15-20 pips from...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY keeps the red near session lows, below 109.00 mark ahead of US data

A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around USD/JPY on Thursday. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and exerted some downward pressure. The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the selling bias. The USD/JPY pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD targets 1.2150, DXY 89.59 to 90.51

From the weekly commentary, EUR/USD begins the week fairly neutral against a big break at 1.2240. EUR/USD traded to 1.2254 then dropped to 91 pips to 1.2163 and bounced again. If traders followed on the social sites then seen is 2nd round shorts are active from 1.2215 to target 1.2150.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Markets finish mixed [Video]

US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Up at 90.180. Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 68.43. Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 156.09. Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 10 ticks Higher and trading at 4201.00. Gold: The Aug'21...