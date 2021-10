PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) – Castle seniors still remember the sting of last season’s 7-1 loss to Chesterton in the 3A state finals. It was a crushing letdown to a 17-3-1 season, but the Knights have used that defeat as motivation this year. Castle is 12-1 and 5-0 in the SIAC this year with just three games remaining in the regular season. Senior Brady Quinn said there’s still work to be done.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO