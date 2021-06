I feel bad for most people. They have never had one of the greatest joys in life: getting to know a lot of teenagers really well. I was an 8th grade English teacher for many years. I constantly heard from adult “experts” the stereotypical rants and complaints -- “They are all so disrespectful.” “All they do is play on their phones all day.” “Kids are so lazy and don’t care about anything but themselves.” While there can be some occasional truth in some of those sentiments, I have found my time with teens fun and enlightening.