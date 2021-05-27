Cancel
Dale Yu: Review of Cold Case: A Pinch of Murder

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime: 1 hour on box, 43 minutes in reality for me playing solo. Times played: 1, with review copy provided by Think Fun. In this game, you play the role of a police officer, who is looking though an unsolved case from the past, a “cold case.” As it happened more than 30 years ago, your only source of information is the file folder filled with the records, interview transcripts and other evidence that was collected back when the crime occured. You are tasked to examine the evidence in the file and see whether or not you can solve the mystery…

