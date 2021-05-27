Cancel
Fountain Hills, AZ

Chamber plans illustrated map

Fountain Hills Times
 12 days ago

The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is relaunching the illustrated map series many locals are familiar with. For those who have not seen the illustrated map, it is a cartoon-styled drawing that features Fountain Hills streets, landmarks, businesses and other standout items in the community. It serves as a colorful representation of what the community looks like at the time the map is printed. A local illustrated map has been produced only four times before, with the last map being printed in 2005.

