Monday night saw Continental High hosting Miller City in the season finale Putnam County League game. Pirate Senior Tygre Troyer delivered on her final Pirate at bat by hitting a walkoff double as the Pirates took the game 4-3. The Wildcats got on the board first with a single run and that score stook till top of the third when the Wildcats added another run to their total. Wildcats 2-0 after 3. The Pirates would take their first lead in the game when they scored 3 runs in the bottom of the fourth. Pirates 3-2 after 4. The Pirate lead stood till the top of the 6th when the Wildcats scored another single run to tie the score at 3. The score remained tied till Troyer got the walk off double driving in Senior Catelyn Etter. Pirates 4-3 final.