CMU adds three transfers to men's basketball roster

A key member of the state champion South Iron (Annapolis, Missouri) High School basketball team has signed with the SIC men's basketball program. JerMarco Burse Jr. signed a letter of intent to play for the Falcons in a ceremony at high school late last month. During his senior season, he helped the Panthers win the Class 1 state title. Overall, the team went 98-16 during his career, won three AV Thanksgiving Tournaments, two Bob Sechrest Jr. Christmas Tournaments, three Black River League Conference Tournament titles, four Black River regular season titles and three district championships.