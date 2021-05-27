CMU adds three transfers to men's basketball roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Quinton Morton-Robertson (Radford, Va./Radford HS/Radford) has joined the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball program. "We are excited about the addition of Quinton to our program," Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman said. "He is a proven winner at the Division I level as well as in high school where he led Radford High School to 112-6 record over his four years and three state championships. We love Quinton's ability to shoot the ball and his versatility to play with the ball in his hands or off the ball. He will fit in well with our program. We are excited to get an experienced guard with three years to play."