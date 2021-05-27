Cancel
College Sports

CMU adds three transfers to men's basketball roster

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike DeGeorge didn't necessarily go shopping in the NCAA transfer portal. He still ended up with three transfers to add to the Colorado Mesa men's basketball roster this spring, all with ties to the program.

Fort Collins, COFort Morgan Times

CSU men’s basketball team adds Division-II All-American guard

In mid-April, ESPN described Chandler Jacobs as “the most-coveted non-DI prospect” inside the transfer portal when the Division-II All-American verbally committed to Texas Tech. However, the versatile guard from Dallas Baptist quickly abandoned his initial decision upon looking elsewhere for a suitable program to spend his final season of collegiate...
Harrisburg, ILsic.edu

State champion signs with SIC men's basketball

A key member of the state champion South Iron (Annapolis, Missouri) High School basketball team has signed with the SIC men's basketball program. JerMarco Burse Jr. signed a letter of intent to play for the Falcons in a ceremony at high school late last month. During his senior season, he helped the Panthers win the Class 1 state title. Overall, the team went 98-16 during his career, won three AV Thanksgiving Tournaments, two Bob Sechrest Jr. Christmas Tournaments, three Black River League Conference Tournament titles, four Black River regular season titles and three district championships.
Syracuse, NYcnybj.com

Syracuse men’s basketball adds Lehigh to next season’s schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s basketball announced on Monday it has scheduled a non-conference home game in the upcoming season against Lehigh on Saturday, Dec. 18. The Orange and the Mountain Hawks have played four times in the past, with the Orange having won them all, including posting a 57-47 victory in the last meeting in November 2015.
Cedar Falls, IAkiwaradio.com

UNI Men’s Basketball Adds Former Player To Coaching Staff

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson has announced the promotion of video coordinator and former All-American Seth Tuttle to his staff as an assistant coach. Tuttle joined the staff in 2018 as a graduate assistant before moving to the video coordinator position in 2020. His influence...
College SportsEl Paso Times

UTEP men's basketball adds former Las Cruces Mayfield star Saterfield

The UTEP men's basketball roster got a little bigger and a little more local. Ranger College swingman Jorrell Saterfield, a former star at Las Cruces Mayfield, is transferring to UTEP where he will have three years of eligibility. He is the second junior college transfer landed by new coach Joe Golding and he brings the official roster to 11 players. He is the only player on the roster from the Borderland.
Worldeverythinggp.com

Canada unveils men’s basketball roster ahead of Olympic qualifying tournament

TORONTO — Fourteen NBA players are among 21 players invited to the Canadian national men’s basketball team’s training camp in Tampa, Fla. The team, coached by Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, will train at the NBA’s squad temporary training facilities June 16-24 before departing for Victoria for an Olympic qualifying tournament June 29-July 4.
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

BHSU to hold women’s and mens basketball camps

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women’s and men’s basketball teams will be holding basketball camps beginning in June. Information about the first two camps follow. The Future Yellow Jackets Camp will be held June 1-2 for grades 1-5, at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish. This camp is...
Minnesota Statesaturdaytradition.com

Minnesota hoops adds Johns Hopkins guard to roster via transfer

A former Johns Hopkins guard is headed to Minnesota. The Golden Gophers received a commitment from senior guard Joey Kern on Tuesday evening. He made his announcement public with a post on social media and will have one year of eligibility when he arrives at Minnesota. “Excited to say I’ll...
BaseballBryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Bombers add three Aggies to 2021 roster

The Brazos Valley Bombers announced the addition of three Aggies to their roster on Wednesday, including right fielder Brett Minnich, catcher Taylor Smith and designated hitter Zane Schmidt. The Bombers open the season with a two-game series at the Amarillo Sod Squad on Friday and Saturday. First pitch for both...
Fort Wayne, INwfft.com

PFW men’s hoops adds Radford transfer Quinton Morton-Robertson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Quinton Morton-Robertson (Radford, Va./Radford HS/Radford) has joined the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball program. "We are excited about the addition of Quinton to our program," Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman said. "He is a proven winner at the Division I level as well as in high school where he led Radford High School to 112-6 record over his four years and three state championships. We love Quinton's ability to shoot the ball and his versatility to play with the ball in his hands or off the ball. He will fit in well with our program. We are excited to get an experienced guard with three years to play."
Soccersicem365.com

Baylor Soccer Adds Georgetown Transfer to 2021 Roster

WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer added Georgetown transfer Alyssa Navarrete to its 2021 fall roster, announced Wednesday by head coach Paul Jobson. “We are extremely excited to welcome Alyssa to the family,” Jobson said. “She will add a lot of veteran leadership and experience to our team.”. The Chandler, Ariz.,...
College SportsCentral Michigan Life

Presley Hudson joins CMU basketball staff

Presley Hudson is back in Chippewa colors. After one season as an assistant under Shane Clipfell at rival Western Michigan, Central Michigan basketball's all-time leading scorer is joining CMU's coaching staff as the Director of Player Personnel. "I'm super excited to have the opportunity to bring Presley back to CMU,"...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Who are the best Clemson Men’s Basketball

Oh, on a side note, can't believe tnet, nctigs or judge hasn't commented or posted the McKay hire. I did as well as another article and asked for their input but never responded. I think it's a good hire. I am glad Lucas is back. It's a good move for...
Brooklyn, INKokomo Tribune

Purdue to face N.C. State in men's basketball

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced that Purdue and North Carolina State will face each other in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12, in Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The showcase will boast a quadruple-header featuring Florida vs. Maryland, Purdue vs. North Carolina State, Iona vs....