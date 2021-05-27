Documentaries announces investigative documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow

The Real Housewives of New York brought back a blast from the past this week with Holla Heather Thomson joining the ladies in the Hamptons. However, not everyone was excited for her return, particularly Leah McSweeney. Since her departure from the show, Mama Heather has had quite a lot to say about her former castmates and most of it isn’t positive. She’s accused Luann de Lesseps of doing hard drugs and slammed Sonja Morgan’s facelift, among other things. And Leah wasn’t down for being fake friends with someone who’s been so candidly bashing her former “friends” in the press. Even Ramona Singer, who invited her in the first place, banished Heather to the lower level, so you know it’s bad.