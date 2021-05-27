Documentaries announces investigative documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow
Sky Documentaries today announces a Sky Original docuseries, Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow, which reveals the complicated and mysterious life of Ghislaine Maxwell and her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Produced by award-winning production company, Blue Ant Studios, in collaboration with Sky UK and Peacock, the 3x60 minutes series will air on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW on 28th June 2021.www.pressparty.com