Documentaries announces investigative documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow

pressparty.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSky Documentaries today announces a Sky Original docuseries, Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow, which reveals the complicated and mysterious life of Ghislaine Maxwell and her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Produced by award-winning production company, Blue Ant Studios, in collaboration with Sky UK and Peacock, the 3x60 minutes series will air on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW on 28th June 2021.

