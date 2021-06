The US dollar is still trying to achieve the largest amount of gains ahead of the announcement of influential US economic data, led by the announcement of US jobs numbers. Accordingly, the price of the EUR/USD currency pair is moving under limited selling pressure. It reached the 1.2165 support level, before settling around the 1.2190 level at the time of writing the analysis. In the middle of this week's trading, it jumped to the 1.2255 resistance level. Commenting on the future of the euro-dollar, Forex analysts at Credit Suisse Bank say that the EUR-dollar is unlikely to break the 1.23 level in the coming weeks as the European Central Bank meeting in June is likely to disappoint buyers.