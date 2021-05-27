Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell, IN

Linton Walks Off Winner Over SK at Mitchell

wzdm.com
 7 days ago

The Linton Miners broke a 3-3 tie with a walk-off error in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat South Knox, 4-3, at the Mitchell Class 2-A Sectional. The Miners manufactured a run in the first, and scored two more in the fifth, to lead 3-0. South Knox tied it in the sixth, thanks to a Linton error, and a 2 run double by Collin Myers. The Linton run came after the Miners loaded the bases with no one out. An overthrow by South Knox allowed the winning run to score.

www.wzdm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mitchell, IN
Sports
City
Mitchell, IN
City
Linton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Sectional#Linton Miners#Mitchell Class#Eastern Greene#Wuzr#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Indiana StateKFVS12

SIU baseball wins weekend series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State. On Sunday afternoon, May 16, they won 5-0 at Bob Warn Field. Noah Farmer pitched a complete-game, seven-hit shutout, leading them to win the series three games to one. Next, SIU will host Dallas Baptist...
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Indiana Stateinsidethehall.com

Q & A: Michael Durr discusses his decision to commit to Indiana

Indiana filled its open scholarship on Monday with South Florida 7-footer Michael Durr. Durr originally pledged to play at Virginia Tech next season, but backed off that commitment on May 10. Today, he announced that he’ll play for the Hoosiers next season after averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for the Bulls.
Mitchell, INwbiw.com

Wagner named Mitchell Community Schools Athletic Director

MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community School board named Amos Wagner as Athletic Director, following the resignation of Danny Reynolds. Reynolds will be Mitchell Community Capital Projects Manager when the $16 million dollar capital improvement project gets underway. Other personnel changes:. Resignations/Retirements. Jan Martin – Burris Elementary Instructional Coach – May...
Mitchell, INwbiw.com

Stars double their fun while powering past Bluejackets

MITCHELL – Bedford North Lawrence doubled its fun during a runaway victory over county rival Mitchell on Friday. The Stars slammed eight doubles, with Cole Karr belting three and Whitt Callahan adding two with five RBIs, while overpowering the Bluejackets 14-3 in five innings. BNL (15-4) took control with five...
Bedford, INwbiw.com

“Play Ball” – First pitch at Wiley Youth Park Saturday morning

BEDFORD – After a year-long hiatus of not being able to play baseball or softball, the favorite pastime of many – play was in full swing Saturday at Wiley Youth Park. Saturday morning the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County held their opening ceremonies with the American Legion Post Number #33 raising the flag and playing the National Anthem with trumpet player Jim Kirkman.