Linton Walks Off Winner Over SK at Mitchell

The Linton Miners broke a 3-3 tie with a walk-off error in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat South Knox, 4-3, at the Mitchell Class 2-A Sectional. The Miners manufactured a run in the first, and scored two more in the fifth, to lead 3-0. South Knox tied it in the sixth, thanks to a Linton error, and a 2 run double by Collin Myers. The Linton run came after the Miners loaded the bases with no one out. An overthrow by South Knox allowed the winning run to score.