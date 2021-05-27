MedEncentive and Validation Institute partner to guarantee lower healthcare costs
Employee and government health plan sponsors are assured cost savings. Validation Institute, an organization formed to certify claims made by population health and cost-containment vendors, and MedEncentive, a digital health-improvement and cost-containment service, today announced an unprecedented partnership to guarantee overall cost savings to health insurance customers, such as self-insured employers and government-sponsored health plans.www.timesunion.com