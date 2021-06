NEW DELHI: World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for South East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh on Sunday issued a word of caution as India is witnessing a 'plateau' in daily COVID-19 cases, advising the people to get jabbed at the first available opportunity against the pandemic. "Lesson learned from this surge is at no cost can we let our guards down. We must take #COVID19 vaccine at first available opportunity. While we can't predict next surge but we can prevent it, which we must,"said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.