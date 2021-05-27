Cancel
Fountain Hills, AZ

Second annual Flutter fest set

Fountain Hills Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fountain Hills Community Foundation is looking for artists who want to contribute their talents to the second annual Flutter at the Fountain fundraising event. Selected artists will transform blank, aluminum alloy sculptures into original works of art that will be displayed in Fountain Hills during the month of October.

