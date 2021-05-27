Second annual Flutter fest set

For the first time ever, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is holding an online auction fundraiser. The auction was launched at the April 23 Chamber Gala and features dozens of unique pieces of art, photographs, marketing opportunities, Fountain Hills historical items and more. The pieces up for auction have hung in the Chamber building for decades, many of which were donated from artists from the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts. One of the “big ticket” items are raffle tickets for a chance to have the naming rights of one of the Chamber’s board rooms. Organizers said this is a great opportunity for members of the Chamber of Commerce to market their business and to also be a part of the Chamber’s newly updated building.