After the frustration of midweek how nice was it to get back and see goals of that quality?. Yeah it’s always the best way to put remedy to the pain that we had. To win the game, to score the three beautiful goals that we done, we created so many chances. As well when we conceded the goal we looked nervy for a period before we got Thomas on the pitch to regain some control. But overall after not going through to the final always very important to win the game.