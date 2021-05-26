How To Learn Jazz

Joao Donato, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Joao Donato (João Donato JID007) (Jazz Is Dead): “João Donato might be best known in record-head circles for his brilliant jazz-funk album Quem é Quem, but he’s an absolute living legend and an icon of Brazilian music. He’s also recorded and released albums on American labels and has had his songs performed and/or played with folks like Ron Carter, Ray Barretto, Astrid Gilberto, Airto Moreira, Cal Tjader, Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, Mongo Santamaria, Stanley Clark, Herbie Mann, Jack McDuff, the Village Callers and others.” (https://jazzisdead.co/joao-donato-1) The sound is light and playful on this set. Click here and scroll down to listen to samples of some songs on this disc.