Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How To Learn Jazz

jazzfuel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to the jazz greats and be enthusiastic about the music!. You wouldn’t expect to be able to speak French with an authentic accent if you’d never heard what a native French speaker sounds like. Similarly, you can’t expect to be able to play jazz with an authentic voice without...

jazzfuel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Stan Getz
Person
Joshua Redman
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
John Coltrane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Textbooks#Jazz Harmony#New Music#Good Music#Live Music#World Music#French#American#Learn Jazz Piano#Jazz Jazz#Jazz Best Thing#Jazz Improvisation#Jazz Teachers#Jazz Vocabulary#Jazz Standards#Expert Jazz Educators#Transcribe Jazz#Reputable Jazz Programmes#Musicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
San Francisco, CA48hills.org

SF Jazz Fest lifts off with guiding spirit Thelonious Monk

Newly sourced Thelonious Monk live documents have been dropping over the past couple of years with an unorthodox whimsy usually reserved for a Tik Tok discovery. We’re not talking reissues, compilations or anthologies…. Real live full concerts, where Monk, one of the all time master composers and pianists, was being vintage Monk. Except we missed it. These are sacred occasions the public did not get to hear until 50 some odd years later. Moments where intellect, magic, and improvisation lined up at the hands of an original jazz master. Similar to photos snapped with just the right filter, that got lost in your device. Something uncommon, that never hit the ‘Gram.
Musicwrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP AND BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 5/30/2021

Happy Memorial Day weekend to all. Great new music to add to the celebration . Enjoy !. BIRTHDAYS THIS WEE INCLUDE: Benny Goodman, Louis Hayes, Tootie Heath, Lenore Raphael/Sean Jones, Ted Curson, Dakota Staton, Grachan Moncur,III, Paquito D’Rivera, Anthony Braxton,. Winard Harper, Oliver Nelson, Morgana King, Jerry Gonzales, Peter Erskine,...
Theater & Dancewtju.net

New Jazz Adds – 6/1/2021

Joao Donato, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Joao Donato (João Donato JID007) (Jazz Is Dead): “João Donato might be best known in record-head circles for his brilliant jazz-funk album Quem é Quem, but he’s an absolute living legend and an icon of Brazilian music. He’s also recorded and released albums on American labels and has had his songs performed and/or played with folks like Ron Carter, Ray Barretto, Astrid Gilberto, Airto Moreira, Cal Tjader, Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, Mongo Santamaria, Stanley Clark, Herbie Mann, Jack McDuff, the Village Callers and others.” (https://jazzisdead.co/joao-donato-1) The sound is light and playful on this set. Click here and scroll down to listen to samples of some songs on this disc.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Ches Smith & We All Break – ‘Path of Seven Colors’

Pyroclastic Records. Album Review by Tony Dudley-Evans. There has always been a strong relationship between jazz and Latin and Caribbean rhythms. This has often involved Cuban, Brazilian or Puerto Rican rhythms, and one thinks of Dizzy Gillespie’s late 1940s big band, Stan Getz’s collaboration with Joao and Astrud Gilberto and Miguel Zenón’s explorations of Puerto Rican folk melodies and rhythms.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Trumpet Master Jeremy Pelt - Hard Bop and More

Emerging as a recording artist in 2002, trumpeter Jeremy Pelt's warm tone and thoughtful improvisation initially brought hard bop legends Lee Morgan and Freddie Hubbard to mind. After two decades, his mature post-bop work evidences a willingness to experiment with sound and ensemble make-up. Miles Davis's Second Great Quintet and his electric period both emerge as influences from time-to-time interspersed with straight ahead acoustic dates. You can count on Jeremy Pelt for inventive improvisation, impeccable tone, nuanced performance and a deep sense of the history of the music. Most recently he has published a book of his interviews with jazz luminaries accompanied by a disc of compositions based on this accumulated wisdom. Trumpet Master Jeremy Pelt in this hour of Jazz at 100 Today!
Musicjazzwise.com

American jazz stars return to Europe for Moers Jazz Festival

In 2020, the Moers Festival uncompromisingly presented its complete programme as an on-site livestream-cum-broadcast, slickly filmed by the French-German Arte television network. At that time, they were completely in the vanguard of online lockdown presentation. We never would have guessed that a year later, for its 50th anniversary edition, this...
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Jimi Hendrix :: Nine To The Universe

Musings of Jimi Hendrix collaborating with Miles Davis have stoked rumors for nearly half a century, but the consummation of these two giants of American sound collage never came to fruition. The guitarist left us in 1970, and either their teaming up never happened, or it wasn’t documented (let us keep hoping, heads).
Musicjazzwax.com

Miles Davis in Milan in Color, 1964

The following YouTube video will likely be familiar to you, but chances are you've seen it in black and white. A couple of weeks ago, the footage was uploaded colorized. The concert featured the Miles Davis Quintet at the Teatro dell'Arte in Milan, Italy, on October 11th, 1964. When I saw the clip—thanks to Gilles D'Elia in Paris alerting me to it—a funny thing happened. The music became more important and gripping. Mind you, I tend to despise colorized films, but a jazz clip of historic significance seems somehow richer and more dimensional colorized. Your brain magically pays closer attention to the music.
MusicTexarkana Gazette

ACTIVE AGE | Bob Dylan and Charlie Watts will soon turn 80. More music legends are rocking out long past retirement age

You think I'm over the hill/ Think I'm past my prime/ Let me see what you got/ We can have a whoppin' good time. — Bob Dylan, "Spirit On the Water" (2006) Bob Dylan was a comparatively young man of 65 when he recorded his gently swinging "Spirit On the Water" 15 years ago. Now, as his 80th birthday approaches on May 24, he is among a number of rock legends who this year will begin their ninth decade of life and are still going strong.
Musicwtulneworleans.com

WTUL'S TOP 30 NEW RELEASES FROM 05/09/21 - 05/22/21

1. MJ Guider - Sour Cherry Bell [Kranky]. 8. Kasai Allstars - Black Ants Always Fly Together, One Bangle Makes No Sound [Crammed Discs]. 11. Special Interest - The Passion Of [Night School/Thrilling Living]. 12. John Coltrane - Blue World [Impulse]. 13. AMMAR 808 - Global Control - Incisible Invasion...
Musicbitchute.com

Timeless Moosik

The beatles - if i fell (slowed + reverb) if i fell in love with you... [ I do not own the copyright. All credit goes to The Beatles and the producers / record label. ]. the beatles - fixing a hole (slowed + reverb) i'm fixing a hole where...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Motown Gets German Flavor With Joy Denalane’s Deluxe Album Preview

German R&B-based singer-songwriter Joy Denalane, one of the first European signings to the newly-staffed international division of Motown Records, has released her impressive new single “The Show.” It’s one of the new songs added to the deluxe edition of her second English language album Let Yourself Be Loved, which is due on September 3 on Lesedi/Motown.
Musicoperawire.com

Philippe Jaroussky Highlights Berlin Philharmonic’s June Performances

(Credit: Simon Fowler/Erato, Warner-Classics) The Berlin Philharmonic has announced that it will reopen its doors for live audiences in June 2021. The orchestra will perform some of the most memorable pieces of classical music during its June concerts. For the concert on June 17, countertenor Philippe Jaroussky will sing music by Antonio Vivaldi and Gioacchino Rossini. Jean-Christophe Spinosi will conduct.
Books & Literaturekaxe.org

William Tecku: The Genius of Dylan's Poetry

It is as universal as Woody Guthrie's or Steinbeck's or Shakespeare's or WB Yeats, W.H. Auden, Shelley....the list goes on and on...it’s not easy to write something from the heart, especially if it's related to love or death or something that really bugs you, that eats at you...when something is is is something you want to really share and get it out there on the page with the written word, and to have that resonate in someone whose face is not in the mirror, that’s a real challenge. It is so seldom done. But he does it so consistently...I think he’s just a brilliant poet and I’m glad we can talk about him in the present tense. - William Tecku on Dylan’s poetry.
Musicpremierguitar.com

Mash of the Titans: Pino Palladino and Blake Mills

"Yeah, Pino, do you have this big archive of stuff?" Blake Mills is ribbing Pino Palladino about the question I just asked, but it's something we're both very interested to know. "Yeah, I do," the legendary bassist exasperatedly replies, as if he's finally let out the secret that he's been composing and recording original music throughout four-and-a-half decades, keeping it to himself until now.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Sondheim Done Indi Style By Eleri Ward

Ghostlight records will release the new album A Perfect Little Death by SUF/SOND – the brainchild of New York singer/songwriter Eleri Ward – in streaming and digital formats on Friday, June 4. SUF/SOND is a whirling combination of Ward’s two deep loves: the expansive one-of-a-kind canon of Stephen Sondheim, and the ethereal, melancholic sounds of Sufjan Stevens. Blossoming from a spontaneous Instagram cover of “Every Day a Little Death” captioned “Sufjan on Sondheim” in 2019, Eleri has now crafted SUF/SOND to be her own niche at the crossroads of musical theater and indie folk music, embodied by swirling harmonies and her original point of view. The album features 13 songs varying from “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd” to “Loving You” to “Take Me to the World,” leading you through an acoustical Sondheim journey the evokes golden hour. A Perfect Little Death is produced by Eleri Ward.
Musicjoincake.com

40+ Best Funeral Songs for Your Brother

Losing a brother is such a uniquely hard time in anybody's life. After all, this is the person that shared valuable memories about your upbringing and childhood with you. In many cases, the relationship that you have with your brother helped to shape you into the person that you are today.
Musicamericanahighways.org

REVIEW: The Black Keys “Delta Kream”

If you aren’t a fan of the blues or classic blues rock, you can stop reading right here. However, if you are a fan of either of those genres, this will be worth your read. The Black Keys in the makeup of this release Delta Kream include Dan Auerbach on vocals and electric guitar, Patrick Carney on percussion, Ray Jacildo on organ, Sam Bacco on auxiliary percussion with special guests Eric Deaton on electric bass and Kenny Brown on electric guitar.
Musicjazztimes.com

Dan Wilson: Vessels of Wood and Earth (Brother Mister/Mack Avenue)

Guitarist Dan Wilson has chops to burn, and he lights the fuse on the opener here, “The Rhythm Section,” which does feature his quartet mates Jeff “Tain” Watts (drums), Christian Sands (piano), and Marco Panascia (bass) but inevitably bursts forth with his own legato arpeggios, which meld the buffered warmth of Wes Montgomery with the quicksilver phrasing of Larry Carlton. It’s virtuosic enough to make you worry that the rest of Vessels of Wood and Earth might glide by on facile panache.