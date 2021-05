These are the top 50 home sales for Coles County in May 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In May 2020, there were 58 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $105,000 in Coles County. Top 50 home sales in Coles County for May 2020. BuyerCityAddressSale Price. Jeffrey G. MartykaCharleston5370...