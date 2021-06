Salem Hills had a difficult time figuring out Brighton starter Chase Elggren, who set down nine Skyhawks in a row to start the game. That changed in a big way. No. 2 seed Salem Hills pounded out 10 hits and 10 runs over the next two innings, including home runs from Gentry Otte, Stone Cushing and Tyler Brumfield in the bottom of the fifth. Brumfield’s towering bomb over the left-field fence drove in three runs and ended the Class 5A third round playoff game at 10-0 via the mercy rule.