Chef Jo Notkin talks baking on the barbecue, Top Chef Canada and more

In our final session in the World of Pasta series with Pastaficio Di Martino, we dove into the history and endless creativity of the ultimate comfort food: macaroni and cheese. Culinary historian and author Adrian Miller, also known as the Soul Food Scholar, recounted the long history of macaroni and cheese in the U.S. and its journey into soul food. The pasta of course came over from Italy, but the dish made its way across the ocean in the hands of Thomas Jefferson’s enslaved chef, James Hemmings, who was trained as a chef in France. In its early years it would have been cooked by enslaved cooks for an white upper class table, but eventually was picked up by others and expanded to be a regular part of African American cooking.