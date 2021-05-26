newsbreak-logo
Food & Drinks

Chef Jo Notkin talks baking on the barbecue, Top Chef Canada and more

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur latest podcast episode sees co-hosts Phil Wilson and Dan Clapson joined once again by food writer Carmen Cheng as well as special guest Jo Notkin of Zoe Ford Pantry. Few chefs have made the most of their time on Top Chef Canada like Montreal's Jo Notkin. The long-time caterer became a household name during Season 8 of the series and since last week, the chef has launched a wide array of unique baking mixes for dishes like carrot cake, brownies and more. More recently, Notkin debuted a line of barbecue baking mixes to encourage people to think beyond grilled meats and veggies when it comes to their outdoor cooking.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrot Top
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Food Drink#Food Podcasts#Zoe Ford Pantry#Top Chef Canada#Dishes#Maple Syrup Podcast#Co Hosts Phil Wilson#Brownies#Meats#Montreal#Casting#Notkin Talks#Baking
