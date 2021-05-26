Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jazz Instruments

jazzfuel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to find out more about the different instruments used in jazz, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve picked the most common jazz instruments – from frontline soloists to rhythm section – and put together articles to offer both insight into the music and tips on the best gear and learning materials for each.

jazzfuel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Into The Music#Rhythm Section#Music Instruments#Frontline Soloists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicallaboutjazz.com

KT Reeder: 2021 Jazz

Jazz has always defied convention, its improvisational nature eliciting as much opprobrium as ovation. Ironically, given the libertarian philosophy that underpins it, those who play, critique or listen aren't always so receptive to change, to boundaries being forced, to new territory being mapped out. Remember, there were many who didn't dig bebop at first, many others who decried the free jazz movement pioneered by Ornette Coleman, and still more who baulked at fusion. All have since been accepted as seminal movements within the evolving history of the genre.
Musickuvo.org

Jazz with Susan Gatschet

What started out as a love of music turned into a career for Susan Gatschet in 1997, when she first stepped foot in KUVO. Tune in to Jazz with Susan Gatschet on Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 2 pm. Susan offers classic jazz, blues, Brazilian and Latin jazz including the newest releases from your favorite, and soon to be favorite, artists! Frequently featuring insightful interviews with both national and local musicians,
Musicrekkerd.org

Westwood Instruments launches Percussion Untamed for Kontakt

Westwood Instruments has announced the fifth release in the “Untamed” series, a percussion sample library for Kontakt. Percussion Untamed is a percussion instrument made from the sounds of tapping, knocking, hitting and scraping a violin, viola, cello and bass. Recorded during the Solo Strings Untamed sessions, we captured 40 unique...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

All About Jazz

Let's face the truth of free improvisation. It is a hit-and-miss endeavor. Three musicians starting from naught and trying to create something, something from nothing. If the musicians are seasoned, maybe they fall back on clichés and stock phrasings, that approach being the banal equivalent of nothing. When improvisers hit...
Musicjazzwax.com

Eddie Duran: Jazz Guitarist

Guitarist Eddie Duran was best known as a member of vibist Cal Tjader's groups from 1954 forward and in pianist. Vince Guaraldi's ensembles from 1962 onward. What all three musicians had in common was a San Francisco upbringing and marvelous musical taste. Unlike Tjader, Guaraldi and Dave Brubeck, another Bay Area native, Duran preferred to work as a sideman and accompanist, since work in that capacity was plentiful. A licensed barber, he also liked to stick around the Bay Area, accompanying many jazz artists who passed through the city. In the late 1940s and early '50s, he performed with his brothers, Manny and Carlos. By the late 1950s, he played in the CBS Radio Orchestra in San Francisco on radio station KQW. Duran then toured with Benny Goodman in the 1970s and early '80s.
Rock Musicjazzfuel.com

Jazz Promotion

In an ideal world, people would sit and listen to your latest album to decide whether they like your music. In reality, you usually have a much shorter amount of time to catch someones attention. So whilst you need to make your music as brilliant as possible, taking some time...
Musickuvo.org

Breakfast Jazz with JJ—Jazz for Your Ears

Featuring hits from mid 80s jazz fusion groups like The Jeff Lorber Fusion, Michael Franks, Deodato, The Crusaders, Randy Crawford, and many others. It’s a breakfast Jazz show you will remember. Peace JJ. Stay connected to KUVO’s programs and our community’s activities: Sign up for the station’s Oasis Online E-newsletter...
Musicwrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP AND BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 5/30/2021

Happy Memorial Day weekend to all. Great new music to add to the celebration . Enjoy !. BIRTHDAYS THIS WEE INCLUDE: Benny Goodman, Louis Hayes, Tootie Heath, Lenore Raphael/Sean Jones, Ted Curson, Dakota Staton, Grachan Moncur,III, Paquito D’Rivera, Anthony Braxton,. Winard Harper, Oliver Nelson, Morgana King, Jerry Gonzales, Peter Erskine,...
Musickuvo.org

Jazz with Rodney Franks

Join host Rodney Franks for the best in modern and classic jazz, Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 pm on Jazz with Rodney Franks!. You can also tune in to Rodney as he presents Stories of Standards on weekdays mornings at 7:50 and 8:50 am. A strong believer in...
Toledo, OHtoledocitypaper.com

The Unknown Jazz Genius

For a brief, shining moment in the mid 1940s, Toledo native Arv Garrison was considered one of the best jazz guitarists in the world. A Toledo resident for most of his life, Garrison was a musician whose adept six string play made him the envy of many in the music community. He recorded with legends like Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, and regularly performed and recorded with his wife, Vivien Garry.
Music955glo.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Showcases Himself Playing Every Instrument In Latest Video

One of the nice surprises of this year has been the success of the debut album from Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH. He has exploded onto the Rock scene with immediate success, as his first single “Distance”, topped out at Number One on the Rock chart. The song was an emotional tribute to his Father, the late Edward Van Halen. The second single is titled “Don’t Back Down”, and it showcases Wolfgang playing all of the instruments, which he has done on this debut album on every track. The Dude plays Drums, Bass, Lead Guitar, and sings. Clearly, he is one talented guy. In the new music video for the song, Wolfgang pokes fun at himself playing, well, himself, on all of the instruments, having conversations with…..himself. Fun video, great song! Wouldn’t it be great to have Wolfgang and Mammoth WVH play Peoria someday?? Check out the video!
San Francisco, CA48hills.org

SF Jazz Fest lifts off with guiding spirit Thelonious Monk

Newly sourced Thelonious Monk live documents have been dropping over the past couple of years with an unorthodox whimsy usually reserved for a Tik Tok discovery. We’re not talking reissues, compilations or anthologies…. Real live full concerts, where Monk, one of the all time master composers and pianists, was being vintage Monk. Except we missed it. These are sacred occasions the public did not get to hear until 50 some odd years later. Moments where intellect, magic, and improvisation lined up at the hands of an original jazz master. Similar to photos snapped with just the right filter, that got lost in your device. Something uncommon, that never hit the ‘Gram.
Musicviolinist.com

Violin fairy godmother (favorite old instrument)

Hi everyone, just a violin-geeky thread for fun. :-) Which of the old Master violins is your favorite (not best, as there is no such thing - but favorite)? So if the magical violin fairy godmother (yes, of course she exists!) could make any instrument appear for you, which one would you choose?
Musicfuncheap.com

“Speakeasy Mondays” Jazz Show

Tabard Theatre and The Nineteen Jazz orchestra present “Speakeasy Mondays” a swinging evening of all your favorite jazz standards. Featuring Gus Kambietz on bass, Kirk Tamura on keys, and a guest percussionist to be announced. The all-acoustic trio will focus on “The Great American Songbook” —the period of music spanning from 1920s to 1960s that encompasses the songwriting of Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George and Ira Gershwin, and so many more. These beloved songs are woven into the fabric of the American consciousness, having been recorded countless times by the great jazz vocalists of the 20th and 21st century—icons such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Harry Connick Jr. and Michael Bublé to name just a few.
Ticonderoga, NYwamc.org

"We Are Instrumental" Program Brings Musical Instruments To Children

The Ticonderoga Festival Guild’s "We Are Instrumental" program will host a summer-long musical instrument drive to benefit elementary school students in the North Country. The drive will accept gently used band and string instruments beginning Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend. When musician Evan Mack’s son came home from...
MusicMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Jazz is alive and thriving

Jazz is very much still evolving and far from dead. Case and point, all of the great new releases out now. Also, there are still several live-streaming events taking place to sustain the music and make up for no in-person gigs, although those are definitely on the way this coming fall.
MusicBillboard

Rag'n'Bone Man, Arlo Parks and More Confirmed for 2021 Montreux Jazz Festival

Brit Award-winners Rag'n'Bone Man and Arlo Parks, and Detroit techno legend Jeff Mills are among the headliners booked for the 2021 edition of Montreux Jazz Festival, slated to roll out across 16 days next month in Switzerland. Also confirmed to the lineup are Woodkid, Nathy Peluso, Inhaler, the Paradox project...
Easton, MDstardem.com

Avalon jazz

The Avalon Foundation has launched a new jazz club to help promote the American music genre and bring more performances and concerts to the Avalon Theatre and outdoor Stoltz Pavilion in Easton. The jazz club effort officially launched May 15 and includes programs to expose jazz to more students. We...
Musicmxdwn.com

Tirzah Shares Video for Instrumental-Heavy New Song “Sink In”

Tirzah has released a new video for the song “Sink In.” The artist wrote the song with her collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey. The song is dramatic and minimalistic, bringing Tirzah’s voice to the center of the listener’s attention. There are breaks in the percussion that really accent certain beats and keeps the listener on their toes throughout the song. The video features a pair of dancers performing a routine together in a darkly lit space while in shallow water. Check out the video below: