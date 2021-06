Uber and Lyft ride prices are up 40 per cent ahead of the Memorial Day as people feel more comfortable traveling with coronavirus restrictions easing across the country. Compounding the increase in travelers is a shortage of drivers and a scarcity of rental cars for travelers. "Today my Uber ride from Midtown to JFK cost me as much as my flight from JFK to SFO," one ride-share customer posted on Twitter.Prices have been skyrocketing for weeks. Another Uber customer claimed their ride from JFK International Airport to Times Square would have cost them $147. He noted that taking a cab,...