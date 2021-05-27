Cancel
Soccer

Face to Face: Franco Foda

 7 days ago

Austria coach Franco Foda looks ahead to the European Championship. How did you tweak the team from your predecessor Marcel Koller?. "Marcel Koller did a very good job for many years. I took over an intact team that was in a process of change. I was able to build on it very well and implement my philosophy and ideas."

Franco Foda
Spain
Bundesliga
Soccer
Europe
Sports
Face to Face: Stefan Tarkovic

Face to Face: Stefan Tarkovic

Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic looks ahead to the European Championship. What are your reflections on that dramatic play-off qualification against Northern Ireland?. “On the pitch, we are a team – together we won the decisive play-off against Northern Ireland to qualify for the Euros and together we would have lost it had it been the case. We expected a tough and tight game. In Belfast, the players played their hearts out, ready to give their all for Slovakia. What was very important was that we went into the match with the right mindset and maintained our focus until the very end. There was not a single person in the stadium who didn’t want to qualify, including our opposition of course. I’m a team player, the credit for the qualification goes to the players and the entire staff.”
Face to Face: Senol Gunes

Face to Face: Senol Gunes

Turkey coach Senol Gunes looks ahead to the European Championship. “When you look at the FIFA ranking, all of our competitors in our group are better than us. We are also striving to rise in the FIFA rankings. We are in an interesting group. All kinds of consequences can come. For this, the result we will get in the first match is important. Our draw and victory can cause some confusion in the group. I hope so. All three will be a hard match. If we say, nobody can say anything. It could even be Italy. Wales is also a good team. Their players are in top leagues and exciting. Switzerland also plays football, and so are we. Italy has also made good progress. It comes out of the first and second group. The third best team also has a chance to leave the group.”
Face to Face: Markku Kanerva

Face to Face: Markku Kanerva

Finland coach Markku Kanerva looks ahead to the European Championship. How important is the experience of your captain Tim Sparv?. “He has character, he is a team leader. With his experience he can help the younger players during the match. During the game, he can advise and help the other players. We used to say that the team captain is the coach’s right hand. That is what Tim is exactly for me.”
Sportsworldcurling.org

The changing face of mixed doubles

With the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021 well underway in Aberdeen, a poignant talking point has been the direction and the development of the discipline. With the introduction of the pairs format to the Olympic schedule in 2018, world-class curlers across the globe who have specialised in the four-person format are splitting their focus with the “newer” discipline.
Face to Face: Igor Angelovski

Face to Face: Igor Angelovski

North Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski looks ahead to the European Championship. Why do you think it took (North) Macedonia such a long time to make a mark in football as other former republics of Yugoslavia thrived in the sport?. “Yes, it was a history moment for Macedonia, participating for the...
Face to Face: Jaroslav Silhavy

Face to Face: Jaroslav Silhavy

Jaroslav Silhavy looks ahead to the European Championship. How has Covid-19 impacted your long-term planning for Euro 2020? The game against Scotland was an example of how dramatic the consequences can be. “Covid-19 has impacted all people around the world. All teams just have to cope with this pandemic. And...
SoccerESPN

Dortmund signs Swiss goalkeeper Gregory Kobel from Stuttgart

DORTMUND, Germany --  Borussia Dortmund signed Swiss goalkeeper Gregory Kobel from Bundesliga rival Stuttgart on Monday. The 23-year-old Kobel signed a deal through June 2026, Dortmund said in a statement. Kobel will be expected to become Dortmunds No. 1 ahead of Marwin Hitz, who last season beat out Roman...
FIFACharlotteObserver.com

EURO 2020: Modrić and Perišić back with Croatia, but no Sosa

One of Croatia’s breakthrough players this season has not been included in the country’s squad for the European Championship. And he is not going to play for Germany, either. Borna Sosa has been torn between two nations, and that will cause the 23-year-old Stuttgart defender with dual citizenship to miss...
SoccerMetro International

Soccer-Croatia and North Macedonia held in EURO 2020 warm-ups

ZAGREB (Reuters) – Croatia made a stuttering start to their EURO 2020 build-up as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Armenia and North Macedonia conceded a stoppage-time equaliser as they drew 1-1 with Slovenia on Tuesday. Slovakia, who also qualified for the June 11-July 11 tournament, fought...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea’s Mendy headlines Champions League Squad of the Season

The Senegal international tops a selection dominated by Thomas Tuchel’s Blues after a superb outing in the just-concluded tournament. Edouard Mendy is among the players named in the 2020-21 Champions League Squad of the Season, with Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez excluded from the 23-man team. Seven of Chelsea’s players made...
Soccerwcn247.com

EURO 2020: Luis Enrique banking on Spain’s youth movement

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain is heading to the European Championship with a team loaded with young players and hoping to finally move past the legacy of its great “tiki-taka” teams. Spain coach Luis Enrique has not shied away from rejuvenating his team with players in their early 20s. He will pick from a pool of attacking players like Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Adama Traore. Spain's midfield promises to be more dynamic and less possession-based. The defense will be missing Sergio Ramos after he endured a season plagued by injuries at Real Madrid. Spain opens play in Group E against Sweden on June 14 in Sevilla and then plays Poland and Slovakia.
Soccersportingpedia.com

Germany vs Denmark Preview, Tips and Odds

Germany and Denmark will travel to Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria for a friendly match scheduled for Wednesday. The game will serve as preparation for both nations upcoming partitipating at Euro 2020, starting in mid-June. Germany vs Denmark Head to Head. Head to Head Last game Last games Last games...
SportsESPN

Poland rests Lewandowski in 1-1 draw with Russia

WROCLAW, Poland --  Poland rested Robert Lewandowski for a 1-1 draw with old rival Russia on Tuesday in a warmup for the European Championship. Poland took the lead in the fourth minute when Przemyslaw Frankowski got in behind the Russian defensive line and laid the ball off for Jakub Swierczok to score his first international goal. Russia hit back in the 21st when Vyacheslav Karavaev sneaked in at the far post to score off Alexander Golovin's cross from deep.
UEFAThe Offside

AC Milan Captain and Centre Back Is Set To Leave This Summer With Interest From Spain

Nicolo Schira is reporting that Alessio Romagnoli, the current captain of AC Milan could end up at Barcelona this summer as the Blaugrana could replace Samuel Umtiti with him - if he leaves. Schira has previously reported that Romagnoli feels unwanted at Milan as his playing time has been severely limited since the January transfer window which is jeopardising his standing for the Italian national team.
Soccermelodyinter.com

Euro 2020: Wijnaldum delighted to be captain but will miss Van Dijk

Georginio Wijnaldum is delighted to have been appointed captain of the Netherlands for the European Championship but says the absence of Virgil van Dijk will be felt by the Dutch over the next month. Wijnaldum takes over the skipper’s armband from his Liverpool club mate, whose long term knee injury...