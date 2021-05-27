Face to Face: Franco Foda

Turkey coach Senol Gunes looks ahead to the European Championship. “When you look at the FIFA ranking, all of our competitors in our group are better than us. We are also striving to rise in the FIFA rankings. We are in an interesting group. All kinds of consequences can come. For this, the result we will get in the first match is important. Our draw and victory can cause some confusion in the group. I hope so. All three will be a hard match. If we say, nobody can say anything. It could even be Italy. Wales is also a good team. Their players are in top leagues and exciting. Switzerland also plays football, and so are we. Italy has also made good progress. It comes out of the first and second group. The third best team also has a chance to leave the group.”